Boardwalktech Selected by Fortune 50 Social Media Company to Deliver New Applications for Data Management and Supply Chain

Critical and timely data aligned from various sources improves business results

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce it has contracted with a large California-based worldwide social media company (the "Client") to deliver new data management and supply chain applications running on the Boardwalk Platform with specific use of the Company's proprietary Radius Control Tower Insight technology. Initial revenue from this agreement starts at USD $200,000 for services and is anticipated to grow into recurring license revenue and additional services as applications continue to be added across multiple business units within the organization, all delivered via the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform.

Using the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform, the Company and Client will implement a new system for managing data and supply chain information globally. Using Boardwalktech's Radius Control Tower Insight infrastructure, the Client will be able to efficiently manage and align information from their suppliers, logistics providers, customers, partners, and internal systems allowing them to have better visibility and insights into the decision-making process, resulting in improved business results.

"We are proud that this technology giant selected Boardwalktech to help better manage the information flow and decision making across the vast value chain of this iconic company," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO. "Aligning and understanding information from multiple internal and external sources and using that actionable information to make rapid and timely decisions is paramount to the success of every organization and highlights the value of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform. Our enterprise software is truly unique in its ability to convert unstructured data such as business documents, emails, and PDF's into working, auditable data without converting it into a structured database, providing unparalleled insights that can further drive rapid decision making processes at scale for our clients."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running hundreds of live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Offering (including the completion of any additional tranches of the Offering) and the use of the proceeds raised under the Offering.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

