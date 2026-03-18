BOARDWALKTECH SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANY

EXPANDS EXISTING CONTRACT WITH INTERNATIONAL CHEMICAL COMPANY

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading provider of patented digital‑ledger and AI‑enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, announced today that it has won a new contract with a Silicon Valley fabless semiconductor company for deployment of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform. The platform will be used to automate and consolidate the client's forecasting and planning environment, enabling improved demand visibility and decision-making. This will help optimize manufacturing build cycles, contract costs, inventory management, and margins. The initial contract value is approximately US$60,000 for the first year and is expected to expand as additional users are added across the platform.

The Company is also pleased to announce the expansion of its AI-driven Unity Central product at an existing customer: an international chemical company headquartered in Japan. This marks the third expansion for this customer since 2020. This is the first time this customer will utilize the Boardwalk Unity Central platform for sales operations, order management, and enterprise-wide visibility.

Providing complete visibility from order to cash in one centralized environment, Unity Central connects multiple systems of record while capturing and managing both structured and unstructured information, signals, and documents. This unified intelligence environment now allows the client to instantly understand where any order stands and quickly identify exceptions requiring attention.

Initial revenue implications are expected to range between US$50,000 to US$75,000 annually, with potential for further growth as the solution expands across additional business units within the organization.

"For most companies, the biggest barrier to scaling AI is not the algorithms, it's the availability of high-quality, well-governed data." McKinsey Global Institute "Artificial intelligence does not create intelligence by itself, it amplifies the quality, structure, and governance of the data it is built on. Organizations that fail to modernize information management will fail to scale AI."

"Information and data management has become one of the biggest obstacles to successful AI implementation. Over 80% of the data entering most organizations remains unstructured, existing in the form of documents, emails, workflows, and communications," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "The Boardwalk Unity Central platform seamlessly connects these documents, messages, files, workflows, and alerts into one intelligent environment, enabling organizations to automate AI-driven processes and reduce manual work while making faster, more informed decisions in a unified workspace. These new contracts continue the momentum of sustained organic revenue growth this year, that also includes a rapidly building pipeline and demand for our Velocity, Unity Central and Verity products which, when combined with our on-going improvements in cost containment, improves our visibility on break-even in the near future".

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission‑critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose‑built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward‑Looking Information

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Andy Duncan, CEO

Boardwalktech Software Corp.

[email protected]

(650) 245-2050

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations – Sophic Capital

[email protected]

(647) 837‑3357

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.