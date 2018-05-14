Boar's Head Brand® Announces New "Journey Boldly" Sweepstakes

SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand ® Chefs, inspired by cuisines and cultures from around the globe, source aromatic spices and seasonings to expertly craft deli products that deliver bold, authentic, one of a kind flavors. The Boar's Head Bold ® product line offers a wide variety of international flavor.

To help celebrate the Bold product line this summer, Boar's Head Brand is giving fans a chance to win two tickets around the world through its "Journey Boldly" Sweepstakes! From now through July 31, 2018, fans can enter for a chance to win the grand prize, a $10,000 check, payable to the winner to purchase two "Around-the World" tickets. To enter the sweepstakes, simply visit www.BoarsHeadBold.com and follow the instructions to collect one "stamp" from each region: Asia, USA, Latin America & Caribbean and Europe for your virtual passport. When all four stamps detailed above have been collected, you will receive one entry. Those who share their experience via Facebook or Twitter will receive an additional entry into the sweepstakes.

"Inspired by destinations from around the world, our sweet, savory, and spicy tastes bring flavor-seekers new ways to enjoy our premium products," said Carlos Giraldo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Boar's Head Brand. "Through the Journey Boldly Sweepstakes, we will give our fans yet another way to truly enjoy flavors from around the world and experience new cultures first-hand."

In addition to the grand prize, each week during the sweepstakes period, all entries received that week will be eligible to win one of four $25 gift cards. There will be a total of 52 prizes awarded in random drawings. Limit one weekly prize per person or email address during the sweepstakes-period. The grand prize winner will be chosen on or about August 20, 2018 in a random drawing from all eligible sweepstakes entries.

Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for more than a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products.

About Boar's Head Brand

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500 products, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads, and condiments contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten, or trans-fat.

