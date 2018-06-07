Boar's Head Brand® Expands Permanent Hummus Portfolio With Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus

SARASOTA, Fla., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand® , one of the nation's leading providers of premium delicatessen foods, is pleased to announce that Boar's Head Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus is now permanently a part of the Boar's Head hummus portfolio. This guilt-free indulgence is a non-GMO product that delivers a rich cocoa flavor and delectable experience for consumers looking for a quick snack or dessert.

In 2017, Boar's Head Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus launched and quickly became an unprecedented favorite among consumers. Given the hummus' popularity, Boar's Head made the decision to extend its hummus portfolio by adding Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus to the line permanently. The Dark Chocolate Dessert variety can be found in select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine eateries across the country. This expansion allows Boar's Head Brand® to offer 10 different hummus flavors to consumers and local purveyors alike.

"With the permanent addition of Boar's Head Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus, we're continuing our long-standing commitment to providing quality, premium products while satisfying consumer needs," said Carlos Giraldo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Boar's Head Brand. "This hummus provides a guilt-free indulgence without compromising on taste, and that is something Boar's Head enthusiasts have relished."

Boar's Head Dark Chocolate Hummus can be enjoyed with fresh fruit, pretzels and crackers, and also makes a delicious spread on waffles or toast.

To learn more about Boar's Head Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus, consumers can visit https://boarshead.com/products/detail/16216-boars-head-dark-chocolate-dessert-hummus. Also, be sure to follow Boar's Head on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BoarsHead), Instagram (@boarshead_official) and Twitter (@Boars_Head) to stay up to date on the latest product offerings and news.

About Boar's Head Brand

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards of quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500 products, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads, and condiments contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten, or trans-fat.

