Boar's Head Brand® Explores America's Extreme Love For Cheese

SARASOTA, Fla., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America's love for cheese is undeniable, from sandwiches to salads to wedding cakes; cheese can be paired with almost any food group. Through it all, one of the classic uses for cheese remains the grilled cheese sandwich. To help celebrate "National Grilled Cheese Day," Boar's Head Brand ® , committed to offering only the freshest, best-tasting meats and cheeses available, set out to learn more about America's love for cheese by commissioning a national research study.

The survey polled 1,001 adults from around the United States, aged 18 and older, to gauge overall preferences and feelings towards cheese. The survey revealed that America's love for cheese is so deep, that 87 percent of respondents would give up either coffee, chocolate, or alcohol before giving up cheese! In fact, Americans don't just love cheese, they know it as well - sixty percent of respondents could name more than five cheese varieties if asked.

Some other noteworthy findings from the study include the following:

If they could, nine out of ten respondents would eat multiple servings of cheese every day

When asked about favorite foods, almost half of respondents (46 percent) rank cheese as their first or second favorite, among a selection of food group options; with those aged 25-34 being most likely to rank cheese first (27 percent)

American cheese is the top choice for sandwiches (68 percent), with Cheddar topping the list for salads at 59 percent

Fifty percent of Americans prefer grilled cheese with a blend of two or more cheeses

When asked if cheese were banned where they live, 2/3 of respondents (66 percent) would either definitely move, strongly consider it, or possibly move.

"Cheese is an iconic food not just in America, but around the globe," said Carlos Giraldo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Boar's Head Brand. "We wanted to help showcase just how much people here in America love their cheese. At Boar's Head, we are committed to providing the highest quality delicatessen products, nothing less. From premium, age-imported specialties, to America's favorites like American and Cheddar, Boar's Head has an assortment of over 50 delectable varieties to please even the most discerning palates."

As the #1 premium delicatessen brand, Boar's Head is highly experienced in the cheese category. Boar's Head cheeses use the same exacting standards for quality as its premium meats. Boar's Head Brand ® travels the globe to find the most passionate, artisan cheesemakers who employ these standards to ensure exceptional taste.

About Boar's Head Brand

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500 products, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads, and condiments contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten, or trans-fat.

Methodological note: This Boar's Head survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and was compiled by DKC Analytics, a division of DKC Public Affairs and Government Relations. The nationwide sample of 1,001 individuals in the United States was surveyed on March 30 and 31, 2018. The margin of error is 3.16% and no additional weighting was done to the initial sample. Pollfish's survey platform delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

