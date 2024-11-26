Boar's Head Launches boarshead.com/FoodSafety as New Resource Detailing Company's Food Safety Standards and Protocols

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand® today announced the launch of boarshead.com/FoodSafety, a new webpage dedicated to the Company's unwavering commitment to food safety and ensuring consumers nationwide can enjoy Boar's Head food with confidence.

The website includes information about:

The Company's food safety commitment;

The Boar's Head Food Safety Advisory Council; and

The comprehensive food safety processes Boar's Head has in place for quality assurance.

It also includes frequently asked questions about food safety at Boar's Head in the FAQ section.

The Company noted:

"We put safety first at every step of making high-quality food. Our new Food Safety page reinforces this commitment to the millions of people who enjoy Boar's Head products.

We want people to know more about the rigorous processes and procedures we have in place – with in-depth supplier vetting, monitoring and audits, advanced technologies designed to uphold the highest safety standards, strict sanitation practices, comprehensive safety training for employees, certifications from leading food safety authorities, and ongoing third-party inspections to ensure constant compliance.

Under the guidance of our Chief Food Safety Advisor – renowned food safety expert Frank Yiannas, MPH – and the oversight of the Boar's Head Food Safety Advisory Council, we will continuously innovate and enhance our processes to excel in food safety and deliver the trusted quality our customers expect."

About Boar's Head

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards for quality, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus, snacking and foodservice items.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Boar’s Head Brand