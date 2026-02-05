Boar's Head Reopens Jarratt, Virginia, Facility Following Comprehensive Upgrades

Brings Increased Employment Opportunities Back to the Jarratt Community

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand®, a leading provider of premium delicatessen foods, announced that its facility in Jarratt, Virginia, has resumed operations as of Monday, February 2. This significant milestone follows a comprehensive series of facility enhancements and the implementation of enhanced product manufacturing protocols, further underscoring the Company's commitment to food safety, innovation, and consumer trust.

"Since I joined Boar's Head in May 2025, it has been clear to me from day one that Boar's Head is a company that puts food safety and quality first," said Chief Food Safety Officer Natalie Dyenson. "The extensive enhancements and stringent protocols implemented at the Jarratt facility, as well as the advancements and the actions we've taken across our organization, ensure we uphold rigorous safety standards. We are committed to building on our more than 120-year history of delivering products that consumers love and can eat with confidence."

Over the past year, the Jarratt facility has undergone extensive renovation consistent with Boar's Head's commitment to safety and quality throughout the food preparation process. Beyond these substantial enhancements, Boar's Head has made significant investments in implementing even more stringent requirements across all its facilities, including the reopened Jarratt location. These key enhancements include:

Providing Additional Layers of Protection by Implementing Controls Consistent with the USDA's Alternative 2 (Alt 2) Listeria Control Program The Jarratt facility is reopening under the USDA Alt 2 Listeria control program. Alt 2 is a proven step in the food preparation process that dramatically reduces foodborne pathogens and results in even higher food safety standards across its entire ready-to-eat meat and poultry product portfolio.

Intensified Environmental Monitoring and Analysis Technologies Boar's Head has enhanced Listeria sampling across all its facilities and invested in cutting-edge laboratory testing and analysis technologies.

Strengthened Sanitation Protocols The Boar's Head sanitation team has undergone additional third-party training, and the Company has bolstered daily cleaning and sanitation procedures. Regular audits help ensure the effectiveness of these practices.

Empowered Teams with Continuous Training In addition, Boar's Head has retrained team members across all its facilities on updated and comprehensive food safety procedures. This ensures employees are equipped to operate with the utmost care and attention to detail. Boar's Head has also implemented a continuous training program to ensure that employees are consistently educated on the latest food safety procedures.

New Leadership and Expert Guidance Natalie Dyenson, MPH, joined the company in May 2025 as Chief Food Safety Officer. Dyenson brings nearly three decades of food safety experience and knowledge to the organization. Additionally, Boar's Head benefits from the expertise of its distinguished Food Safety Advisory Council. Led by Frank Yiannas, MPH, as Chief Food Safety Advisor, the Council also includes renowned experts Dr. David Acheson and Dr. Martin Wiedmann. These advisors offer invaluable, combined expertise to maintain the brand's commitment to food safety.

Cultivating a Strong Food Safety Culture The entire Boar's Head team, at all levels, continues to promote a culture of safety and embraces the principles and values that have driven Boar's Head for 120 years.



Boar's Head has been a proud member of the Jarratt community for over 35 years. The Company is excited to bring employment opportunities back to the region as a result of the facility's reopening. Boar's Head recently donated $50,000 to Greensville County and Sussex County public schools, continuing its tradition of community support in the region.

More details about Boar's Head's commitment to food safety can be found at boarshead.com/FoodSafety.

