Boar's Head Settles First Wrongful Death Listeria Case with Family of Holocaust Survivor

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Simon & Associates, the nation's leading food safety law firm, has settled the first wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2024 outbreak linked to contaminated Boar's Head products. The settlement marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to obtaining justice for outbreak victims and their families.

Boar’s Head settles the case brought on behalf of the family of Gunter Morgenstein, the Holocaust Survivor who tragically lost his life due to severe complications associated with Listeria infection, and whose story captivated the nation only a few months ago. In a recent picture, prior to his death, Mr. Morgenstein celebrated his birthday. Margarete Morgenstein with her husband, Gunter Morgenstein. Gunter worked as a hair stylist right up until he became ill, and was a beloved member of his community. He died surrounded by his loved ones.

The settlement, the terms of which are confidential, highlights the critical importance of food safety advocacy and corporate accountability. The outbreak caused at least 10 deaths and 61 illnesses nationwide.

Ron Simon, a nationally recognized food safety attorney who represents the Morganstein Family, today issued the following statement: "Today's settlement with Boar's Head reflects our commitment to holding food manufacturers accountable for the safety of their products. While no resolution can undo the profound loss suffered by the Morgenstein Family, it will bring them a measure of closure so that they can move forward with their lives."

Peggy Morganstein, wife of the deceased also stated: "Gunter did not die in vain. As a result of this terrible tragedy, and the efforts of Ron Simon and his team, Boar's Head has committed itself to making their food processes safer for everyone. This is something Gunter would have wanted."

