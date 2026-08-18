Boar's Head® Welcomes Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus and a Fresh New Look for the Collection

Back by popular demand, a seasonal favorite hits shelves for a limited time as refreshed packaging and a new under-the-lid experience invite shoppers to rediscover the collection.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand ® , one of the nation's leading providers of premium delicatessen foods, welcomes fall with the limited-time return of Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, while refreshing its Fine-Crafted Hummus Collection with new packaging and an under-the-lid discovery experience.

An iconic taste of fall, Boar's Head Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus combines real pumpkin and warm autumn spices in a smooth, creamy hummus that can be deliciously paired with fruit and graham crackers, enjoyed by the spoonful, or used as an ingredient in classic holiday recipes.

Boar’s Head® Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus

The updated packaging is designed to simplify the shopping experience with a solid gold lid, stronger flavor cues, and cleaner visual elements that create a more cohesive portfolio and make favorite varieties easier to find. While the look has evolved, the familiar recipes consumers know and love remain unchanged.

Complementing the redesigned portfolio, the new under-the-lid experience invites flavor fans to explore rotating stories, behind-the-brand moments, ingredient insights, and playful surprises that celebrate the heritage and craftsmanship behind Boar's Head hummus.

"As we continue to evolve our hummus line, our goal is to create an experience that better reflects the craftsmanship behind every recipe," said Steve Alfris, Director of Product Marketing at Boar's Head Brand. "From a cleaner, more intuitive design to under-the-lid storytelling, every detail was developed with purpose to help shoppers discover what makes our hummus unique. Together with the return of Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, the refreshed collection gives people even more reasons to gather, savor, and share this fall."

Every variety in the Boar's Head Hummus Collection is crafted from thoughtfully selected ingredients, including all-natural chickpeas that are gently steamed, never boiled, for an exceptionally smooth texture and balanced flavor. Made with no artificial colors or flavors and offering wholesome plant-based protein, each creation delivers a nourishing boost for everyday snacking, with the versatility to enjoy in meals and incorporate into favorite recipes.

Boar's Head Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus and the new packaging are now rolling out to select delis nationwide. The refreshed collection includes Traditional, Garlic, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Everything Bagel, Sweet Chili, PepperHouse ® , Meyer Lemon, Dill Pickle, Mango Jalapeño, and Caramelized Onion Hummus.

To learn more about the Boar's Head Fine-Crafted Hummus Collection and where to find it, visit www.boarshead.com. Follow Boar's Head on Instagram (@boarshead_official) and TikTok (@boarshead_official) for the latest brand news, recipes, and seasonal offerings.

About Boar's Head Brand ®

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses, and condiments to an array of Italian and Old-World specialties, hummus, snacking, and foodservice items.

SOURCE Boar's Head