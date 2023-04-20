Boat docks and lifts market size to grow by USD 299.78 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 42% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boat docks and lifts market size is expected to grow by USD 299.78 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.09% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of oaters taking up recreational boating as an experience over boat ownership. In addition, technological innovations such as the adoption of remote controls in lifts and the incorporation of eco-friendly materials in the construction of docks have been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, positive economic growth in the US, increasing consumer confidence, and technological innovations by boat manufacturers are driving the growth of the boat docks and lifts market in North America. For more key insights on the market share of various regions and more - Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boat Docks and Lifts Market 2023-2027

Boat Docks and Lifts Market: Increasing customer engagement in marina and recreational boating activities to drive growth

Owning and maintaining a leisure boat is very expensive. Hence, people belonging to mid-level and low-level annual income are shifting from the concept of boat ownership to boating experiences offered by company-operated boating services. This has led to an increased demand for leisure boats. In addition, the increased consumer shift toward marinas has further increased the demand for boat docks and lifts. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the millennial population and growing disposable income have increased the popularity of adventure tourism. All these factors are driving the growth of the global boat docks and lifts market.

Boat Docks and Lifts Market: Rising demand for advanced boat docks and lifts identified as key trend

With the increasing global demand for boat docks and lifts, vendors are focused on launching new and innovative products. For instance, in 2021, Sunstream Boat Lifts launched the SunLift SLX Series, a free-standing hydraulic boat lift. It is backed with attractive features, such as clean design, next-generation frame, adjustable width bunks, stainless steel cylinders and hoses, high lifting range, and is suited for water depths of zero inches under the hull or skeg. The SunLift SLX also includes stainless steel cylinders, chew-proof stainless braid hoses, Sunstream's patented cylinder boot, lubricated bronze bushings, and rubber-capped aluminum SuperBunks. Similarly, in December 2020, ShoreMaster LLC launched its latest low-maintenance hydraulic lift model, TruLift. The product offers superior reliability, premium performance, and convenience. Such innovative product launches will positively influence market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, upcoming market trends along with challenges

Some of the key Boat Docks and Lifts Market Players:

The boat docks and lifts market is fragmented with the presence of many players. The market comprises leading vendors that are involved in the designing and manufacturing of boat docks and lifts for residential and commercial applications. Most of the vendors have manufacturing bases and facilities in Western developed countries, especially in Europe and North America. The vendors are incorporating advanced technologies in boat docks and lifts to increase their value proposition. They are using advanced polymers for the construction of docks to minimize the environmental impact. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD. - The company offers boat docks and lifts such as M430 and M1000.

- The company offers boat docks and lifts such as M430 and M1000. Alutrack Oy - The company offers boat docks and lifts such as large boat docks, light boat docks, and small boat docks.

- The company offers boat docks and lifts such as large boat docks, light boat docks, and small boat docks. Aqua Boat Lifts - The company offers boat docks and lifts such as pontoon lifts.

- The company offers boat docks and lifts such as pontoon lifts. Basta Boatlifts - The company offers boat docks and lifts such as Hydraulic Boat Lift Aluminium, Hydraulic Boat Lift Steel, and PWC Lifts.

- The company offers boat docks and lifts such as Hydraulic Boat Lift Aluminium, Hydraulic Boat Lift Steel, and PWC Lifts. Boat Lift US Inc.

DECO Boat Lifts

Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc.

FLOE International Inc.

Golden Manufacturing Inc.

Hi Tide Boat Lifts

IMM Quality Boat Lifts

ItaliaMarine

Jetdock Systems Inc.

Marine Master Boat Lifts and Docks

Midwest Industries Inc.

NuCraft Metal Products

RGC Products

Sunstream Corp.

Waterfront Brands

Boat Docks And Lifts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the boat docks and lifts market by application (commercial and household), type (boat docks and boat lifts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for commercial boat docks and lifts in marinas, restaurants, hotels, resorts, housing developments, and sailing and rowing businesses. In addition, the rise in the demand for yachts and boats and the expansion of the HNWI population in developing regions such as APAC will drive the growth of the segment.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Boat Docks and Lifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 299.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Laiturit Oy, AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD., Alutrack Oy, Aqua Boat Lifts, Basta Boatlifts, Boat Lift US Inc., DECO Boat Lifts, Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc., FLOE International Inc., Golden Manufacturing Inc., Hi Tide Boat Lifts, IMM Quality Boat Lifts, ItaliaMarine, Jetdock Systems Inc., Marine Master Boat Lifts and Docks, Midwest Industries Inc., NuCraft Metal Products, RGC Products, Sunstream Corp., and Waterfront Brands Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

