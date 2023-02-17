Boat rentals market size to grow by USD 270.04 million by 2026; Market Driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global boat rentals market size is estimated to grow by USD 270.04 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boat Rentals Market 2022-2026

Boat Rentals Market - Five Forces

The global boat rentals market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Boat rentals market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Boat rentals market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on propulsion (fuel-powered, electric boats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the fuel-powered boat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the millennial population and growing disposable income have increased the popularity of adventure tourism. This is increasing the adoption of recreational boating activities, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global boat rentals market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global boat rentals market.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as positive economic growth in the US, increasing consumer confidence, and technological innovations by boat manufacturers.

Download a Sample Report

Boat rentals market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities.

The market is witnessing increased consumer engagement in the marina and recreational boating activities.

For instance, the recreational boating industry in the US is expected to surpass USD 28 billion by 2024.

by 2024. The boat rentals market slowed down in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, it gained more momentum with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, the initiation of large-vaccine drives, and a decline in the number of infections.

Leading trends influencing the market

Developments in the boating industry are the key trend in the market.

The increase in the demand for boating is encouraging vendors to adopt various strategies to increase their market share.

For instance, in February 2022 , Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Yanmar America, acquired a majority stake in GetMyBoat, which is the world's leading boat rental and water experience marketplace, and funded USD 21 million . The funding will be used to expand the GetMyBoat team and accelerate international growth plans.

, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Yanmar America, acquired a majority stake in GetMyBoat, which is the world's leading boat rental and water experience marketplace, and funded . The funding will be used to expand the GetMyBoat team and accelerate international growth plans. In May 2021 , Boatsetter launched Boatsetter Fishing, a platform that provides users with fishing experiences in Miami and other top recreational boating destinations in the US.

, Boatsetter launched Boatsetter Fishing, a platform that provides users with fishing experiences in and other top recreational boating destinations in the US. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high risk of maritime accidents is one of the major challenges in the market.

According to global maritime statistical data, recreational boats account for a major proportion of maritime accidents.

For instance, the US Coast Guard reported a 25% jump in boating fatalities in the 2021 summer compared to 2020.

The number of casualties caused by recreational boats is increasing with growing consumer interest in boating activities.

Most tourists that participate in water sports for recreation do not have sufficient knowledge or training. This is leading to an increase in the number of drownings or other serious accidents.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this boat rentals market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the boat rentals market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the boat rentals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the boat rentals market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of boat rentals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The aluminum fishing boat market size is expected to increase by USD 551.85 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%. The market is segmented by type (bass boat, multi-species, and deep-V boat) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04%. The market is segmented by type (bass boat, multi-species, and deep-V boat) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The marine powerboats batteries market size is expected to increase by 670.17 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 8%. The market is segmented by type (outboard engines, sterndrive engines, and inboard engines) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Boat Rentals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 119 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 270.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BLUE BAY MARINE, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Co., Boating Inc., Boatjump SL, Brunswick Corp., CLICKANDBOAT SAS, GETMYBOAT INC., GlobeSailor SAS, Groupe Beneteau, NAVIGARE YACHTING AB, Odyssey Boats, Sailo Inc., SamBoat, Travelopia Group, West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd., Yachtico GmbH, and Zizooboats GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Propulsion



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Propulsion - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Propulsion - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Propulsion

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Propulsion



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Propulsion

5.3 Fuel powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fuel powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fuel powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fuel powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fuel powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electric boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electric boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electric boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Propulsion

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Boating Inc.

Exhibit 93: Boating Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Boating Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Boating Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Boatjump SL

Exhibit 96: Boatjump SL - Overview



Exhibit 97: Boatjump SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Boatjump SL - Key offerings

10.5 CLICKANDBOAT SAS

Exhibit 99: CLICKANDBOAT SAS - Overview



Exhibit 100: CLICKANDBOAT SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: CLICKANDBOAT SAS - Key offerings

10.6 GETMYBOAT INC.

Exhibit 102: GETMYBOAT INC. - Overview



Exhibit 103: GETMYBOAT INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: GETMYBOAT INC. - Key offerings

10.7 GlobeSailor SAS

Exhibit 105: GlobeSailor SAS - Overview



Exhibit 106: GlobeSailor SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: GlobeSailor SAS - Key offerings

10.8 Odyssey Boats

Exhibit 108: Odyssey Boats - Overview



Exhibit 109: Odyssey Boats - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Odyssey Boats - Key offerings

10.9 Sailo Inc.

Exhibit 111: Sailo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sailo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sailo Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Travelopia Group

Exhibit 114: Travelopia Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: Travelopia Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Travelopia Group - Key offerings

10.11 West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zizooboats GmbH

Exhibit 120: Zizooboats GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Zizooboats GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Zizooboats GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio