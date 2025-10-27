BOAT ROCKER STUDIOS AND MRG LIVE TO BRING GLOBAL SENSATION 'THE NEXT STEP' TO FANS AROUND THE WORLD WITH A NEW SHOW AND STAR STUDDED CAST WITH THE NEXT STEP: LEGACY WORLD TOUR

Presale : October 29th; Tickets on Sale October 31st

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Boat Rocker Studios , the award-winning independent global entertainment company announced that its live-action teen drama series, The Next Step, will be hitting the road in 2026 with a new live show.

Photography: Ryan Allan, Dan Lim; Design: Teagan Casper (CNW Group/MRG Live)

Featuring many of the global sensation's beloved cast members, The Next Step: Legacy World Tour will heat up starting February through April with performances in 27 cities across Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia. This latest tour is a must-see event for fans of the series, which is broadcast in over 120 countries and has aired more than 250 episodes over its 10-season run. Season 10 is currently available on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, ABC in Australia and YTV in Canada.

The tour features a star-studded cast, including Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle), Trevor Tordjman (James), Briar Nolet (Richelle), Jordan Clark (Giselle), Noah Zulfikar (Kingston), Emmerly Tinglin (Kenzie) Carter Musselman (Heath), Alex Chaves (Piper), Benjamin Williams (Pete), and Shane Mahabir (Ethan). *

"The Next Step has been electrifying fans around the world since 2013 with its high-energy performances and talented, awe-inspiring cast," said Jon Rutherford, President, Global Rights, Franchise & Content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios. "We are thrilled to partner with MRG to take the show on the road and give audiences around the globe a 'front-row' seat to the artistry and athleticism that have made the series such a smash success."

THE NEXT STEP: LEGACY WORLD TOUR 2026

13 February: London – Indigo at the O2

14 February: London – New Wimbledon Theatre

15 February: Brighton – Brighton Dome

17 February: Watford – Watford Colosseum

18 February: York – Barbican

19 February: Manchester – O2 Apollo

20 February: Wolverhampton – Civic Hall

21 February: Southampton – O2 Guildhall Southampton

22 February: Dublin – Vicar St





14 March: Toronto – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 March: Montreal – The Rialto

22 March: Vancouver – Vogue Theatre





08 April: Melbourne – Arts Centre

09 April: Geelong – Geelong Arts Centre

10 April: Adelaide – Thebarton Theatre

12 April: Gold Coast – HOTA Theatre

13 April: Sunshine Coast – The Events Centre

14 April: Brisbane – QPAC Concert Hall

15 April: Newcastle – Civic Theatre

16 April: Sutherland – The Pavilion

17 April: Sydney – State Theatre

19 April: Canberra – Canberra Theatre

The tour is choreographed by Amy Wright, Trevor Tordjman and Jordan Clark, with Tordjman and Clark also serving as show creatives.

The Next Step is produced by Boat Rocker Studios with the participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund and distributed globally by Boat Rocker Studios and BBC Studios.

*Cast is subject to change

Please find more info about Boat Rocker Studios, MRG Live, and The Next Step's 2026 tour HERE .

