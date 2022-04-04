BOAT TRADER ANNOUNCES TV DEBUT OF 'STOMPING GROUNDS' SERIES INSPIRED BY AMERICA'S BOATING CULTURE

Stomping Grounds takes viewers on adventures across the country as the host, Ryan McVinney, meets up with local boaters who share tales of cherished traditions and legendary lore. The series embarks on a journey across the region's waterways to capture the essence of America's rivers, lakes, bays and oceans.

"Stomping Grounds is all about exploring the diversity of boating stories and culture across America. These stories are all connected by the love of the great outdoors, nature and being on the water," said McVinney, Director of Content, Boats Group. "We're excited to share the series with a larger audience through our partnership with Waypoint TV and invite viewers to experience a special and truly unique way of life."

The first three episodes travel to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Florida's Panhandle region and Wilmington, North Carolina alongside a host of celebrated boaters, including Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Netflix's Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate, legendary champion powerboat racer Reggie Fountain and more. The following nine episodes will dive further into American boating traditions as McVinney drops anchor in towns across the Southwest, Pacific Northwest and up to the great state of Alaska.

"Boat Trader has massive reach and its audience is incredibly passionate about the boating lifestyle, so we wanted to showcase the waterways they spend time on," said Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing, Boats Group. "As we add new episodes across additional platforms, we hope to encourage more people to get out on the water, create their own stories and invite us to check out their stomping grounds."

Graig Hale, Waypoint Director of Business Development, added, "It's a true pleasure to feature boating culture through Boat Trader's new series on our platforms. Our community of passionate enthusiasts is sure to be entertained and educated while watching all things boating during each episode of Stomping Grounds on Waypoint TV."

Watch Stomping Grounds for free anywhere, anytime, on any device. The series will be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, YouTube, iOS, Android and on waypointtv.com

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, creating simple solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell a boat. Founded in 1991, Boat Trader expanded from a weekly classifieds publication found in local markets nationwide to an online marketplace in 1996 and now offers boat dealers and private party sellers comprehensive options for selling their boats online with ease. Boat Trader reaches more than 9 million online boat shoppers and delivers over 170,000 leads each month to its sellers. Boat Trader is based in Miami, FL, and is owned and operated by Boats Group. For more information and to experience the marine industry's leading classifieds marketplace, visit www.boattrader.com or download the Boat Trader app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

About Boats Group

Boats Group owns and operates the world's leading online boating marketplaces, connecting the largest global audience of boat buyers with top sellers and manufacturers. Boats Group's portfolio includes a variety of industry-leading brands like Boat Trader, YachtWorld, boats.com, iNautia, Cosas De Barcos, Botentekoop, Annonces du Bateau, Boats and Outboards, Boatshop24, Click&Boat and Trident Funding.

For nearly three decades, Boats Group has helped marine retailers sell more boats faster and convert more shoppers into buyers than any other source. Through a comprehensive suite of digital business solutions, including proprietary web-based contract management tools, and premier digital marketing strategies and services, Boats Group delivers unmatched value to its industry partners and optimizes the virtual path to boat ownership.

Owned by Permira, Boats Group is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States, with co-headquarters in Fareham, England, and additional offices in Padova, Italy and Barcelona, Spain. For more information about Boats Group, visit www.boatsgroup.com

About Waypoint TV

Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world's leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing "access to the outdoors" through its multiple TV and digital platforms including their online streaming video, apps, live channels and podcasts. Now there is no off-season.

For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com

This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Boats Group's current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Boats Group has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Boats Group or on Boats Group's behalf.

SOURCE Boat Trader