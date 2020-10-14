Boat Trader Debuts 'Search Alerts' to Help Boat Buyers Shop Fast-Moving Market

"Boat Trader has long been relied upon for connecting buyers and sellers, so offering an alert service was an obvious next step in our commitment to delivering a world-class shopping experience," said Courtney Chalmers, Boats Group's VP of marketing. "As we have been reporting since May, boats are moving even more quickly in the wake of the pandemic and we're excited to provide consumers with easy-to-get updates about available boats for sale."

The latest marketplace data from Boat Trader shows interest in boating continues to rise alongside strong lead volume. In the last quarter alone, leads have increased +182% YoY. This heightened level of activity has continued to convert to actual sales and is reinforced by the speed at which boats are selling. Of the running total of boats sold since July, 44% sold within 60 days or less of being on the market.

"As inventory continues to turn over at an accelerated rate and more engaged shoppers are ready to buy, consumers - now more than ever before - need a service like Boat Trader's Search Alerts to keep them informed about available inventory," said Chalmers. "Since launching, thousands of newly-activated Search Alerts are scouring the market on behalf of our shoppers and easing their anxiety about 'missing the boat'."

For more information about Boat Trader and to create a custom Search Alert, visit www.boattrader.com/search. For additional ways to shop for boats, download the Boat Trader app, follow @BoatTraderUSA on Instagram, and catch new boat reviews by subscribing to Boat Trader's YouTube channel.

About Boat Trader

Since 1991, Boat Trader has delivered more boat buyers to dealers, brokers and private party sellers than any other advertising source. Long before the world relied on Google, Boat Trader magazine was the go-to place to sell a boat. In 2008, the magazine successfully shifted its business model from print to digital media, and today Boat Trader reaches more than 10 million visitors per month.

About Boats Group

Boats Group's brands - YachtWorld, Boat Trader, Boats.com, Cosas De Barcos, iNautia, Annonces du Bateau, Botentekoop, Boten, and Botenbank - are the largest online boating marketplaces in the world and have been partners in the boating industry for nearly 20 years. Boats Group also provides marine businesses with a comprehensive suite of technology-based marketing solutions. Boats Group is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States, with additional operations in Fareham, England, Padova, Italy and Barcelona, Spain. Boats Group is owned by Apax Partners. For more information, visit www.boatsgroup.com.

SOURCE Boat Trader