Boat Trader Launches #CleanWake to Challenge Boaters to 'Talk Trash' and Reduce Debris

"Boaters stand at the forefront of the fight against waterborne trash and marine debris, and right now we have the opportunity to leverage today's rapidly expanding boating audience to do good for the environment," said Jenny Burkett, Boat Trader's PR manager. "Our goal is to reach people new to the water and challenge our followers to share their trash trapping routines with others in fun, creative ways, making "talking trash" on social media a positive force. After all, when it comes to protecting our waterways, we're all in the same boat."

When boaters pick up trash, whether on land or in the water, Boat Trader challenges Instagram users to tag #CleanWake and @BoatTraderUSA in a post. Boaters who become #CleanWake ambassadors by posting, resharing and spreading awareness have the chance to be rewarded with gear from Boat Trader. Reusable mesh trash bags for boats called Trash Trappers by SeaSense™ will be given away on Instagram. Beyond social media, Boat Trader will be publishing inspiring stories from real boaters across the country on its website, all to demonstrate how a sea of hands can create a profound ripple effect for our nation's waters.

Ian Wilson-Navarro ( @ianwilsonn ), an outdoor lifestyle photographer and conservationist based in Key Largo, Florida, was among the first influencers to endorse #CleanWake. Wilson said, "Using my lens to capture scenes that depict boaters living in harmony with nature gives me great joy and I hope my art moves people to embrace and guard our environment. I'm happy to partner with Boat Trader and spread more awareness for keeping waterways clear and help flood feeds with inspiring #CleanWake content."

Boat Trader urges boaters to do their part and leave a clean wake and make picking up trash a part of their boating passion. Stay connected with the campaign by following @BoatTraderUSA on Instagram.

About Boat Trade r

Long before the world relied on Google, Boat Trader magazine was the go-to place to sell a boat. In 2008, the magazine successfully shifted from print to digital media, and today Boat Trader reaches more than 10 million visitors per month. For more information about Boat Trader and to shop the largest selection of boats and sellers, visit www.boattrader.com .

