boatBurner debuts the Digitalship™ and The Ascent to push the boundaries in powersports.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- boatBurner has gone where no other powersports brand has gone before to help ARGO and its dealership network across North America. The new ARGO Digitalship online tool offers a contactless experience to find the right amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicle (XTV) or well-equipped ATV without stepping foot into a dealership. Customers are now able to view the 2021 model year lineup on their desktop, tablet or mobile device with a personal factory specialist leading the way, step by step.

ARGO, based in Ontario, Canada, has expanded its North American dealer network to gain traction and build on the brand's growing market share. ARGO is leveraging the Digitalship and The Ascent, the latest story in ARGO's popular short-firm series, to connect with a larger audience.

"Innovation is a must for the dealer model," said Doug Mickschl, creative director at boatBurner. "We continue to align our brave ideas to the brand's know no boundaries promise to stand out in the predictable powersports category."

The ARGO Digitalship is an advanced lead-gen tool for dealers using a custom audio- and video-enabled interface to help customers learn more about each series and its features. Once a customer exits the online tool, the Digitalship emails the selected model with its details, MSRP pricing and local dealer contact information.

"The Digitalship was born quickly as the pandemic briefly shut down the majority of our dealerships across North America and continues to drive retail uncertainty," said Brad Darling, president and CEO at ARGO. "We took the dealer showroom into the customer's living room and curated a personalized and convenient experience."

Visit argoxtv.com to experience the ARGO Digitalship and to watch The Ascent.

About boatBurner

boatBurner is a brave idea company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, that focuses on connecting brands with culture through brave ideas that stand out and disrupt the sea of sameness.

About ARGO

ARGO Xtreme Terrain Vehicles (XTVs) have been manufactured since 1967. ARGO markets its recreational and commercial products through a network of independent dealers located throughout the United States and Canada and through distributors representing dealers in Europe, Russia, South America, the Middle East, Asia and other international markets.

Teddy Hobbins

612.716.3815

[email protected]

boatburnerco.com

