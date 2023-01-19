Boaters List Inc. completes Equity Management transition to JP Morgan Chase- Global Shares.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boaters List, Inc., the leading digital technology platform serving the Boating and Marine Industries, announced today that it has completed the transition of its equity management to JP Morgan Chase- Global Shares ("JPM Global Shares"). The Company began the equity management move with its engagement to the JPM-Global Shares group in September 2022. "While this was a long and arduous process, our decision to move the equity management to JPM Global Shares was reinforced by the depth and knowledge of their customer support team. We were impressed with their diligent and detailed approach to making sure the data migration was accurate, down to the penny," said Martin Kroesche, Boaters List President and CEO.

"We believe the enhanced functionality and shareholder support offered through JPM Global Shares will allow us to focus on the Company's rapid expansion both domestically and globally," added Kroesche.

Boaters List provides Web and Application-Based Interactive Directories for the Boating and Marine communities. The Company's free platform is available online, www.boaterslist.com , and in the Apple and Google Play Stores. In addition to its direct connections between Users and Service Providers, the Company also offers interactive landing pages to its business owners, a Marine Marketplace, the "Dock", among a long list of other services

"Boaters List is dedicated to linking a community of boating and water enthusiasts while providing direct connections between its Members and Service Providers. Its mobile app offers a pocket guide to quickly find marine services near you or a location you select," stated Martin Kroesche. Click on the provider and their landing page will appear, showing services offered, hours of operation, contact information, description and a google map for directions. Some examples of services offered are Charter Fishing, Marine Mechanics, Repair Services, Yacht Charters or Pontoon rentals on your local lake, and everything in between. Boaters List will always strive to get you on the water.

Since Boaters List launched 19 months ago, the Company has enrolled over 48,000 Service Providers and hosted hundreds of thousands of users.

For additional information please contact Boaters List Inc., 111 West Olmos Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78212, (210) 620-6142, voice or text, www.boaterslist.com, or customer service: [email protected]. For investor inquiries or information, please contact; [email protected].

