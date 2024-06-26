Boater's World Marine Center Expands Offering With Sea Pro

ISLAMORADA, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boater's World Marine Centers is pleased to announce the expansion of its retail offerings with the addition of Sea Pro Boats to its Islamorada store. Sea Pro joins the store's extensive line of premium OEM partners which includes Bulls, Bay, Pioneer, Carolina Skiff and the Godfrey lines, among others. Boater's World also carries the full line of Yamaha motors, offering customers exciting options to re-power and upgrade their boats. The first two Sea Pro models, a 222 Center Console and a 250 Bay DLX, landed in the company's Islamorada, Florida location earlier this month.

The 2024 Sea Pro 222CC is now available at Boater's World in Islamorada, Florida. The 2024 Sea Pro 250DLX is now available at Boater's World in Islamorada, Florida

"We are excited to welcome Sea Pro to the Boater's World family," remarked Martin Polo, CEO for Boater's World Marine Centers. "We are committed to our motto – We Host a Boat Show Every Day! – and providing boating enthusiasts with a diverse assembly of vessel options is a critical piece of that mission. Adding Sea Pro will provide anglers with another quality option to consider when shopping for a new vessel."

The 2024 Sea Pro 222 Center Console and 2024 Sea Pro 250 Bay DLX provide more options for anglers looking to upgrade their fishing experience with family and friends. With Sea Pro's boater's first mindset, owners are free to select their preferred outboard power from leading manufacturers such as Mercury, Suzuki, or Yamaha. Each vessel is compatible with the Sea Pro Connect app which provides boat monitoring, 24/7 mechanical support, and towing services to ensure peace of mind for owners.

"A great boat company requires a strong dealer network that not only sells the product, but also provides excellent customer support and service," said Sea Pro Boats President Jimmy Hancock. "We are proud to welcome Boater's World Marine Centers to the Sea Pro family and look forward to working closely with them in the future. Boaters in Islamorada and throughout the Florida Keys will be impressed by the quality and standard features Sea Pro boats offer," added Hancock.

Currently new Sea Pros are available at Boater's World Marine Center's newest location in Islamorada in the Florida Keys. A handful of pre-owned Sea Pros can be found at BoatersWorld.com.

ABOUT BOATER'S WORLD MARINE CENTERS

Boater's World Marine Centers is an industry-leading network of marine dealerships across Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia. With more than two decades in outboard sales, Boater's World represents several top boat brands: Blackfin, Hurricane, Monterey, Robalo, Pathfinder, Key West, Carolina Skiff, Godfrey, Sweetwater, Pioneer, Bulls Bay, Tracker, Cobia, Tahoe, and Sea Chaser, among others. The company is also a full line dealer for premium outboard OEM parts including Yamaha, Mercury, Suzuki, and Honda. The marine centers provide the boating community with the ideal product to enjoy the water and the time they share boating with family and friends. Boater's World is part of Outdoor Network, which includes brands in both the marine and powersports industry including Boats.net, Partzilla.com, and Ridezilla. For more information, visit BoatersWorld.com and OutdoorNetwork.com.

