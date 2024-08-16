Boater's World Marine Center, LLC's President Stewart Thompson Steps Down

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boater's World Marine Centers, LLC announces that Stewart Thompson, President, will be stepping down to spend more time with his family; however, he will continue to be active in the boating industry. Stewart states: "I appreciate the opportunity that Boater's World has given me, and I am proud of the organization that we have built over the past 6 years."

Under Stewart's leadership, BWMC has grown, and he has guided the BWMC platform through its greatest era of sales growth.

Stewart Thompson

"Stewart's hard work and dedication over the past 6 years has helped BWMC grow to the level it is today. The Outdoor Network family, thanks Stewart for his passion and dedication and wish him well in is next endeavor," Tom D'Azevedo, Chairman.

Martin Polo, current CEO, will step in as interim President and oversee the day-to-day operations. "Stewart has done a great job of launching the business for the future, and we wish him well."

About Boater's World Marine Center, LLC

Boater's World Marine Centers is an industry-leading group of marine dealerships across Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia. An industry leading boat and outboard dealer for over 24 years, Boater's World represents top brands of new boats including: Blackfin, Hurricane, Monterey, Robalo, Pathfinder, Key West, Carolina Skiff, Godfrey, Sweetwater, Pioneer, Bulls Bay, Tracker, Tahoe, and Sea Chaser, among others. The Company is also a full line dealer for premium outboard OEMs including Yamaha, Mercury, Suzuki, and Honda. These Marine Centers provide the boating community with the ideal product to enjoy their outdoor sport and time with family and friends. Boater's World is part of Outdoor Network family which includes brands in both the marine and powersports industry including Boats.net, Partzilla.com, and Ridezilla. For more information, visit www.BoatersWorld.com and www.OutdoorNetwork.com.

Boater's World - We Host a Boat Show Every Day

