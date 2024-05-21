Boater's World Marine Centers Sells World's First Blackfin 400CC Boat

BRADENTON, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boater's World Marine Centers recently announced the completion of the sale of the first Blackfin 400CC Boat, the premier flagship center console for the iconic boat brand. Boater's World of Bradenton is the first dealership in the world to sell and deliver the exclusive 400CC.

The Blackfin 400CC is delivered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 10, 2024. The team from Boater's World Marine Center help deliver the Blackfin 400CC in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 10, 2024.

"A sale of this magnitude exemplifies our commitment to being a leader in the marine industry," remarked Martin Polo, CEO for Boater's World Marine Centers. "Our team works tirelessly to source a diverse fleet of vessels to match our customers' needs and desires through strong partnerships with leading OEMs and consignment channels. While this is a big win for the company, it will not be our last."

Debuted at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, the Blackfin Boats 400CC provides the ultimate balance of luxury while providing all the features desired by hardcore anglers. Measuring in with a 40' water line and a 12' beam, the 400CC provides a remarkable amount of space onboard while commanding authority on the water with quad 400hp Mercury powered engines.

General Manger Lance Greiner of Boater's World of Bradenton completed the transaction at the Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota, Florida, and delivered the Blackfin 400CC to the buyer in Ft. Lauderdale on May 10, 2024.

"We plan to use this momentum to secure partnerships with many premium boat manufacturers like Blackfin," Polo went on to say.

ABOUT BOATER'S WORLD MARINE CENTERS

Boater's World Marine Centers is an industry-leading group of marine dealerships across Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia. An industry leading boat and outboard dealer for over 24 years, Boater's World represents top brands of new boats including: Blackfin, Hurricane, Monterey, Robalo, Pathfinder, Key West, Carolina Skiff, Godfrey, Sweetwater, Pioneer, Bulls Bay, Tracker, Cobia, Tahoe, and Sea Chaser, among others. The company is also a full line dealer for premium outboard OEMs including Yamaha, Mercury, Suzuki, and Honda. The marine centers provide the boating community with the ideal product to enjoy their outdoor sport and time with family and friends. Boater's World is part of Outdoor Network which includes brands in both the marine and powersports industry including Boats.net, Partzilla.com, and Ridezilla. For more information, visit www.BoatersWorld.com and www.OutdoorNetwork.com. Boater's World - We Host a Boat Show Every Day.

