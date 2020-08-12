Boathouse Agency X Studio Makes the Inc. 5000 List With New Agency Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that The Boathouse Agency x Studio is No. 1,223 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Boathouse Agency x Studio started with CEO/Founder Aram Rappaport cold calling clients from his 150 square foot bedroom in Manhattan four years ago. "I was on a mission to change the way brands told stories because the current agency landscape wasn't delivering exceptional results on manageable budgets," says Rappaport.

Rappaport built a new type of ad agency that would act as a secondary, "special projects" shop for clients looking to challenge creative stagnation and overcome budgetary challenges. "Our goal from day one wasn't to challenge retainer agencies but instead to complement them by assembling an elite, Navy Seal-like operation that would come in and execute differently, to hit very specific company goals. We don't overstaff accounts and under-deliver results. We're an agency that attacks project-based goals with elevated creative."

By combining strategy, creative and production into one, The Boathouse has re-defined the process from beginning to end. "We have the ability to over-deliver on a budget, we offer unlimited revisions throughout a media flight to help optimize results, we create and execute simultaneously for faster deliveries," says Susan Stover, Broadcast producer. "Our clients enjoy not having to bid out every change, or deal with multiple vendors that dilute the creative integrity of a campaign. Our clients really feel like their voice matters, and won't get lost in a game of telephone."

In just four years The Boathouse has become a multi-million dollar enterprise, with offices in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, South Africa and London. Their clients include Apple subsidiaries, Universal, Netflix, Trustpilot, Vroom.com, SingleCare, IL Makiage, Betterment.com, IT Cosmetics, NakedWines and RCN Telecommunications to name a few. The Boathouse has been successful in both positioning and launching new brands, as well as elevating old ones.

"We've earned the trust of our clients by not only delivering great creative but by delivering results that really make a difference. We never want to be a BBDO or a Leo Burnett ... we're the boutique with heart, fighting to make our clients' voices heard one great campaign at a time," says Rappaport.

The Boathouse Agency recently launched Trustpilot.com (the world's largest review site) in the U.S. and SingleCare with a campaign starring Martin Sheen. They've also launched a VoteByMail campaign this month with Mark Cuban, John Leguizamo, Amy Klobuchar, Eric Holder, vote.org and ICM Politics.

