Boatim Announces Partnership for Boat History Report

MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, announced today that boat history reports are now available for all US boats and yachts listed on its marketplace. This newly added feature is the first of several that make selling and buying your boat through Boatim.com easier, quicker, and more reliable than anywhere else online.

In partnership with our data provider, direct access to a trustable report on your dream boat's complete history gives you instant confidence in your choice - for sellers, adding your yacht's verified history report to your offer more than doubles the amount of serious leads and allows you to close deals much faster.

"With their clean and easily searchable listings, Boatim has done an excellent job in creating a unique platform for boat buyers and sellers alike," commented Grand Brooks, CEO of Boat History Report, whose data is feeding into Boatim's new feature.

Matthew Grady, Boatim's Head of Sales, adds: "Ensuring buyers can research every boat easily and properly is an important part of delivering on our promise of a new user experience for our target group, the generation of digital boaters. We currently have more than $1.93 bn worth of inventory available on Boatim.com and with Boat History Report our consumers can now feel even more confident when finding their new boat on Boatim.com."

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital services for boating.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Dec 2, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is May 13, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Boatim® and Smart Connected Inventory® are registered trademarks of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Boatim, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Boatim Inc.

Related Links

https://boatim.com/

