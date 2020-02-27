Boatim Inc. announces official uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc., a globally operating online marketplace for boats and yachts, has announced today that the company has been officially approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. The company's stock will be traded under the symbol BTIM effective as of the opening of trading today.

Shifting onto the OTCQB Venture Market demands in-depth completion of a full financial audit for the prior two years of operations. Having completed this step, company management believes that the transition provides great growth opportunities.

"The uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market tier is an important milestone for the development of the company. We expect it will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, broaden and diversify our investor base, and strengthen our credibility with our partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers," comments Wolfgang Tippner, CEO of Boatim Inc.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim was founded in 2014 and now employs 16 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On www.boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTC Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 6, 2019, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 31, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

