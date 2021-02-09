Boatim Releases Auto-Sync; Team to Focus on New Buy-Side Products

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a data-driven, digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts anywhere in the world, launches auto-sync for boat listings for dealers and brokers, as the latest data-driven feature of the Smart Connected Inventory™ product family, making inventory management the easiest and fastest it´s ever been.

Auto-Sync Inventory Feeds allow dealers to connect their complete inventory from other supported platforms and easily bring it across to Boatim without needing to maintain inventory updates. Our daily synchronization ensures that their content is always up-to-date, regardless of where they manage their listings from.

"This latest update to our Smart Connected Inventory™ addresses one of our dealers' main problems—managing listings and content across multiple platforms This latest update continues to streamline the onboarding process, giving them one less thing to worry about." says Chief Product Officer, Chris Roy.

Boatim continues to define a new standard and quality for data feeds in the maritime industry. With this latest change, our dealers can benefit from promoting their latest content via our advanced dynamic ad features—helping to bring them high-quality leads.

Buy-Side features

The Boatim team will now shift focus towards developing novel buyer services with an enhanced range of tools not currently available in the industry.

With 1 million pre-owned boats traded annually in the US, new boat sales at over 300,000 units in 2020 and total transaction values estimated at over $20bn, it has never been more important to provide buyers with online access to smart features that enhance speed and certainty in transactions.

Boatim's buyer suite will allow serious buyers to authenticate themselves, differentiate their interest, and buy seamlessly, yet safely.

The features will make it easier for buyers to complete their dream purchases digitally. Current working areas are online financing, insurance, payments, and ID verification.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and now employs 26 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

