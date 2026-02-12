Boating in DC and Boating in Boston Join Adventures Unbound, Expanding Outdoor Access Nationwide

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guest Services, Inc. announces that Boating in DC and Boating in Boston now operate under Adventures Unbound, a national network showcasing outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide. The transition aligns with a milestone year for the country, as America marks its 250th anniversary, reinforcing a legacy of public access and outdoor exploration.

Boating in DC now joins the Capital Collection, and Boating in Boston joins the Commonwealth Collection, adding momentum to two of the country's most iconic waterfront destinations.

Adventures Unbound brings together nearly 50 nature-focused destinations across the United States, helping visitors easily discover their next outdoor experience. With the addition of Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts boathouses and marinas, visitors gain exposure to even more ways to explore, from paddling the Potomac and Charles Rivers to planning new adventures across Florida's Everglades, the Pacific Northwest, or mountain regions in Colorado and Minnesota. This integration creates a more cohesive visitor journey making it simple to plan trips and find activities aligned with individual interests, close to home or across the country.

This exciting new chapter for outdoor experiences under Adventures Unbound has been designed to ensure a seamless transition. All existing reservations, season passes, and camp registrations will remain valid, ensuring uninterrupted access to the on-the-water experiences visitors already know and enjoy, now supported by expanded tools and offerings through a nationwide platform.

As part of this initiative, both operations now feature updated brand-aligned digital channels:

Website

Social Media

Capital Collection: @au.capitalcollection

@au.capitalcollection Commonwealth Collection: @au.commonwealthcollection

Adventures Unbound highlights a series of Collections that group destinations by both region and outdoor recreational activity. These Collections help travelers quickly find what they love or explore activities that match their style. From the Capital Collection in Washington, D.C. to the Sunshine Collection across Florida and the Summit Collection spanning Colorado and Minnesota, Adventures Unbound makes it simple to browse by activity, compare experiences, and discover unforgettable places nationwide.

The transition also coincides with a milestone year in American history, as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, offering a moment to reflect on the enduring role of outdoor recreation in connecting communities and expanding access to shared public spaces.

For more information or to plan your next adventure, visit adventuresunbound.com.

ABOUT ADVENTURES UNBOUND

Adventures Unbound connects travelers to nearly 50 outdoor destinations across the United States. The brand features national and state parks, marinas, campgrounds, lodges, and cultural sites, offering unforgettable and accessible ways to explore nature. Adventures Unbound is managed by Guest Services, Inc.

ABOUT GUEST SERVICES, INC.

Guest Services, Inc., founded in 1917, manages innovative guest experiences in recreation, lodging, retail, and foodservice nationwide. The company partners with public and private organizations to help guests explore and enjoy America's most iconic outdoor locations.

