Boats Group Expands Premium Advertising Suite with Relaunch of Enhanced Spotlight Listing -- Back by Popular Demand

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the leading global provider of online marketplaces for boats and yachts, today announced the expansion of its premium advertising suite with the relaunch of the Spotlight Listing, now updated with enhanced technology and performance capabilities. Back by popular demand, this high-impact native placement was improved and is now returning stronger than ever. Designed for urgency, Spotlight Listings are the perfect solution when brokers and dealers need to sell a specific boat quickly – especially during boat show season, when new models debut and current models must be sold.

The Spotlight Listing sits at the center of Boats Group's premium advertising suite, which continues to expand with native ad solutions proven to deliver up to four times the results of standard digital formats. With options including 100% share of voice by class and location, advertisers can fully own the categories that matter most to their business while ensuring their highest-priority inventory stands out.

Now technologically enhanced, the new Spotlight Listing integrates more seamlessly into the shopping journey, capturing buyer attention at the exact moment they're researching. The result is higher click-through rates, more qualified engagement, and faster sales for the inventory that matters most.

"Spotlight Listings were one of our most popular products, and our partners told us how much they valued the impact," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "We pulled it back, made it better, and are thrilled to relaunch it. It's designed for influence and urgency – that one boat you want to move now. This placement is designed for urgency: that one boat you need to move now. As new models launch this Fall, Spotlight Listings ensure brokers and dealers can drive demand for both new and current inventory with even greater results."

As digital discovery continues to outpace physical touchpoints, Boats Group remains the premier partner for marine brands seeking to maximize impact when launching models and promoting listings. With an audience of 16 million in-market shoppers each month, Boats Group delivers unparalleled opportunities to build awareness, drive demand, and accelerate sales year-round — long after boat shows have ended.

By combining the industry's largest, most engaged digital audience with data-driven advertising technology, Boats Group ensures brokers, dealers, and OEMs lead the buyer's journey. As the marine industry shifts decisively toward digital, Boats Group stands as the most effective partner for brand building and boat sales.

Spotlight Listings will be live on the Boats Group websites on December 1. Pre-sale purchases can be made beginning November 4, 2025.

About Boats Group



Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group, LLC