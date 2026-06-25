Boats Group's Sofy Marrufo Named a Boating Industry Women Making Waves Honoree

Global Product Marketing Manager recognized for her industry leadership, customer advocacy, and commitment to strengthening connections across the marine community

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group is proud to announce that Sofy Marrufo, Global Product Marketing Manager, has been named one of Boating Industry's Women Making Waves, an annual recognition honoring women who are making a meaningful impact across the recreational marine industry.

While her role centers on product marketing, Marrufo's impact reaches beyond product launches. Through her work at Boats Group, her involvement with Marine Marketers of America, and her partnerships with organizations across the industry, she has become an advocate for collaboration, education, and customer success. Her ability to build meaningful relationships has made her a trusted partner to colleagues, customers, and industry organizations alike.

In her role as Global Product Marketing Manager, Marrufo helps connect teams, customers, and industry partners around a shared goal: helping marine businesses thrive. As Boats Group continues to launch new features, product enhancements, and customer solutions, Sofy is often at the forefront of helping customers understand why it matters and how it can support their business.

Recognizing that customer success depends on more than great products alone, Marrufo launched Boats Group's customer webinar series to create a more direct connection between customers, product teams, and industry experts. The initiative has helped increase awareness of new features and capabilities while giving customers a forum to learn, ask questions, and share feedback.

Whether she's supporting a customer conversation, partnering with an industry organization, or helping execute a major event, Marrufo consistently focuses on creating positive experiences and stronger connections throughout the marine community.

"Sofy represents the next generation of leaders in the marine industry," said Courtney Chalmers, Chief Brand & Communications Officer. "She's passionate about our customers, committed to our industry, and never hesitates to raise her hand when there's an opportunity to contribute. Her recognition as a Women Making Waves honoree reflects the respect she's earned from colleagues, partners, and peers across the marine community."

Beyond her work at Boats Group, Marrufo is an active contributor to the broader marine industry. She serves on the Membership Committee for Marine Marketers of America (MMA), helping foster engagement and professional development among marine marketing professionals. She also works closely with organizations such as the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) and supports key industry events, including Dealer Week, where she helps facilitate collaboration, education, and industry growth.

Her commitment to these organizations reflects a belief that the marine industry is strongest when people share ideas, support one another, and work together to solve challenges. Through her involvement, she has helped strengthen relationships between industry stakeholders while creating opportunities for learning, connection, and innovation.

"As our industry continues to evolve, collaboration has never been more important," said Marrufo. "I've been fortunate to learn from incredible mentors, colleagues, customers, and industry partners who are passionate about helping marine businesses succeed. I'm honored by this recognition and grateful to be part of an industry that values connection, innovation, and community."

Boats Group congratulates Marrufo on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her continued contributions to the company's customers, partners, and the recreational marine industry.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group