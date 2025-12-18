Boatsetter and Getmyboat Announce Merger, Forming a Powerhouse Marketplace for Boat Rentals & On-the-Water Adventure

As demand for boating and outdoor recreation accelerates, the two companies unite to expand global access and pioneer the next era of industry growth.

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boatsetter and Getmyboat , two category experts in boat sharing and on-the-water experiences, announced their merger and the formation of a new combined entity.

Boatsetter and Getmyboat

Together, the companies become a global destination for boating and on-the-water adventure, with more than half a billion dollars in bookings across 50 countries. The merger will integrate their platforms into a connected marketplace, unlocking broader inventory, more seamless discovery and booking, and enhanced tools and opportunities for the tens of thousands of owners and operators building their businesses worldwide.

Michael Farb, who has served as CEO of Boatsetter since 2022, will become CEO of the combined entity. The headquarters will be based in Miami, with Boatsetter and Getmyboat teams continuing to operate from their respective current locations. Both platforms and apps will remain active with no immediate changes for consumers, owners or operators. Existing investors Level Equity, Centerbridge Partners and Yanmar will continue to support the brands' long-term growth.

"Outdoor recreation has surged in recent years with a record number of Americans wanting to spend more time in nature and 80% of young people say that being outdoors is important to them," said Michael Farb, CEO of the combined entity. "We're seeing this shift play out across our platforms as well. Millions of people are choosing time on the water to reconnect with nature, their loved ones and the outdoors more intentionally. Both companies have long admired each other's growth and innovation and this merger unlocks greater access to that lifestyle."

Strengthening Leadership in a Rapidly Growing Category

By joining forces, the companies strengthen their leadership in a category experiencing significant cultural and economic momentum. Outdoor recreation is now a $1.1 trillion economic engine, and the boat rental category alone is projected to reach $36 billion by 2032. This reflects a durable cultural shift toward experience-driven travel and time spent on the water. The growth is clear across many verticals within boating: fishing tourism is valued at approximately $90 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $253 billion by 2035. Together, these signals point to expanding demand for accessible, on-the-water trips, and experience-driven categories like fishing, sailing, and watersports will be prioritized in the evolution of combined business.

A unified footprint will also enable more efficient demand generation, accelerated product development and a more consistent user experience across the entire on-the-water universe. With increased scale, shared capabilities and an aligned vision, the companies will be able to invest more deeply in technology, new AI driven capabilities, marketing, and trust and safety, including Boatsetter Promise and Getmyboat's 24/7 customer support.

Travel and Tourism Advantages

The economic impact of the merger will continue to strengthen local communities as guests gain access to a wider selection of boats, destinations, and experiences. In major boating hubs around the world, local boating activity strengthens small business, fuels tourism-driven jobs and reinforces the vitality of waterfront economies. In Tampa specifically, over the past five years, owners on both platforms have collectively earned more than $20 million, income that flows directly back into the local economy and strengthens the region's broader visitor economy. Tourism boards, such as Visit Tampa Bay, have collaborated with the brands to directly bring awareness to the variety of boating experiences that local owners provide.

New Horizons for the Future of the Blue Economy

As the blue economy surges, Boatsetter and Getmyboat are positioned at the forefront of this growth wave in partnership with the thousands of entrepreneurial owners and operators around the world who are already building robust businesses on the platforms. Tools, services, and support for owners and operators will become another key priority for the combined entity, which in turn creates better options and quality for every guest.

About Boatsetter

Boatsetter makes booking the boat the easy part. We partner with Owners to connect thousands of vetted boats and local Captains with Guests worldwide. From pontoons to yachts, sailboats and fishing trips, Guests can choose a boat day for any occasion, pretty much anywhere, while Owners earn real income to help their business thrive. To learn more, visit www.boatsetter.com .

About Getmyboat

Getmyboat is a global marketplace for fun, safe, and easy boat rentals of all kinds. Launched in 2013, over 2 million customers have used the platform to get out on the water choosing from 180,000+ boats in over 160 countries, and leaving thousands of 5-star reviews for boat owners and captains. You can find a boat to rent and navigate yourself, or browse charters with a professional captain so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your boat day. www.getmyboat.com .

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Boatsetter