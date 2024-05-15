Boatsetter Launches New, Limited-Time Summer Collection, Marking Another Milestone in Company's Experience-First Mission

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatsetter , the leading mobile app for boat rentals, charters, and on-the-water experiences, is excited to announce the debut of its Summer Collection . This all-new series of boating experiences marks a significant shift for Boatsetter, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for unforgettable water-based adventures.

Boatsetter’s Summer Collection offers a unique selection of immersive on-the-water experiences, curated for a limited time and available solely through Boatsetter.

The Summer Collection showcases the magic of being out on the water, offering a diverse range of experiences tailored for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. Each experience promises a unique and immersive trip, available exclusively on Boatsetter—from salmon mooching in Seattle to an epic day trip to the Dry Tortugas, one of the most remote national parks in the U.S. only accessible by boat or seaplane, to sailgating on the back nine during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, anchored on Lake Tahoe.

Available for a limited time only, the Summer Collection invites guests to embark on guided excursions led by experienced, local captains, or opt for self-guided adventures to explore at their own pace. Many offerings are available for select dates throughout the summer, while others are hosted on a single date for a one-time-only booking or specifically aligned with a special event. This new collection reinforces Boatsetter's belief that in essence, the boat itself is just a vessel; and what truly drives an incredible experience is where a boat can take you and the activities that a boat enables (whether onboard, or in, on and around the water).

"Our Summer Collection represents the next evolution of Boatsetter, as we continue to redefine the way people connect with the water," said Michael Farb, CEO of Boatsetter. "By curating these special and timely experiences, we aim to provide our customers with more than just a boat rental – we offer them an opportunity to create lasting memories and forge deeper connections with the world around them."

Since its inception in 2014 by co-founders Jaclyn Baumgarten and Andrew Sturner, Boatsetter has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation in the boating industry. Credited with pioneering the first-ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experiences is underscored by its strategic acquisitions, product innovations, and dynamic marketing campaigns.

The acquisition of Fisher Guiding in 2021 marked the launch of Boatsetter Fishing, while in that same year, the introduction of Boatsetter LUX elevated the brand's luxury offerings. In 2022, Boatsetter unveiled its first brand awareness campaign, "Connecting Boat Owners, Renters, and Captains," signaling a strategic focus on expanding and curating the right supply to support memorable experiences.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael Farb, who joined Boatsetter in January 2023, the company has prioritized becoming an experience-first business. Building upon established momentum and long-time industry authority, the Summer Collection represents another milestone in Boatsetter's mission towards providing unparalleled on-the-water experiences. As Boatsetter continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals to explore the world's waterways in unforgettable ways.

To explore the new 2024 Summer Collection, visit Boatsetter.com/new .

About Boatsetter

With thousands of vetted boat listings worldwide, Boatsetter is the leading marketplace for boat rentals and on-the-water experiences. From pontoons to yachts, for lake days or weekend getaways, guests can find a boat for any occasion. Many guests book a boat with a USCG-certified captain or an expert guide, to explore the waterways with ease. Credited with pioneering the first-ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter has empowered boat owners with the tools and support to become entrepreneurs on the water. Launched commercially in 2014, over one million boaters and boat owners alike have turned to Boatsetter to discover the endless possibilities the water provides.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Arebalo

Element Brand Group

[email protected]

Lacee Rudd

Communications Manager

Boatsetter

[email protected]

SOURCE Boatsetter