Boatsetter Releases 'Explorer' Collection: Expanded On-the-Water Experiences Following a Record-Breaking Summer

Latest Special Collection Release Features Curated Water Adventures with New Ways to Explore Key U.S. Markets, No Matter the Season

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking summer, Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water activities, is proud to announce the launch of its Explorer Collection—the next chapter in its curated series of water-based experiences. Building on the success of the Summer Collection, the Explorer Collection was designed to inspire guests to explore a different side of the waterways as the temperatures cool. This collection offers an expanded array of experiences, from thrilling fishing adventures to culinary explorations, as well as sunset cruises and "Do it Like a Local" excursions. With the Explorer Collection, Boatsetter invites guests to dive deeper into unique, seasonal experiences that embrace the cooler months on the water.

The Summer Collection evoked the nostalgia of sun-soaked days, capturing the joy of being on the water. With the release of the Explorer Collection, Boatsetter aims to demonstrate the breadth of exciting trips available across a variety of markets, encouraging guests to embrace their adventurous spirit. Proving that unforgettable memories can be created year-round, Explorer invites curious explorers to discover new experiences on the water, no matter the season. Adventure knows no limits - it can be embraced all year round.

Boatsetter's summer season marked a milestone with record-setting growth. This milestone was highlighted by a historic Fourth of July, where Boatsetter saw the highest number of completed trips and new account sign-ups in a single week. Gen Z rentals surged by 45%, demonstrating strong interest from younger adventurers. Now, as seasons change, Boatsetter continues to evolve with unique experiences tailored to meet the interests of every water lover - from tuna and yellowtail fishing off the Southern California coast to evening cruises in the Florida Keys.

Fishing remains central to Boatsetter's Explorer Collection, with the platform seeing tremendous growth in key fishing markets. Fishing trip bookings grew by 109% in the Mid-Atlantic, specifically in Charlotte, NC, in Northern California by 141%, and a staggering 339% in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions, led by Michigan. In response to this growth, Boatsetter is expanding its offerings to include more fishing destinations, giving customers the chance to reel in everything from snook and red snapper on the Florida Gulf Coast to inshore fishing in the Florida Keys.

In addition to fishing, the Explorer Collection introduces new experiences across its year-round markets like Miami, Tampa, and Los Angeles. Renters can enjoy a variety of sunset cruise options as evening trips have become a fan favorite, accounting for nearly 60% of bookings throughout the summer. They can also explore the local scene with "Do it Like a Local" experiences, such as dining tours in Miami, where they can dock and dine at popular waterfront restaurants of their choosing. Whether it's learning to sail on a 1974 sailboat or exploring San Diego surf breaks only accessible by boat, the Explorer Collection brings fresh ways to enjoy time on the water.

"Our Explorer Collection reflects the ongoing evolution of Boatsetter to meet what our owners and guests are asking for. And it's an exciting time of year to reimagine what exploration looks like on the water," said Michael Farb, CEO of Boatsetter. "We're continually innovating to engage our customers in new and exciting ways. As we move forward, we remain focused on creating meaningful experiences that allow our community to explore, connect, and enjoy the water, no matter the season, all while making lasting memories."

As Boatsetter looks ahead to the holiday season, the platform plans to introduce more Collections, including Thanksgiving and holiday-themed adventures leading into New Year's Eve. Demand continues to rise during these periods, solidifying Boatsetter's position as the go-to destination for unique, year-round on-the-water experiences.

For more information on the Explorer Collection or to book your next adventure, visit Boatsetter.com/new. Collection imagery can be accessed here.

About Boatsetter

With thousands of vetted boat listings worldwide, Boatsetter is the leading marketplace for boat rentals and on-the-water experiences. From pontoons to yachts, for lake days or weekend getaways, guests can find a boat for any occasion. Many guests book a boat with a USCG-certified captain or an expert guide, to explore the waterways with ease. Credited with pioneering the first-ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter has empowered boat owners with the tools and support to become entrepreneurs on the water. Launched commercially in 2014, over one million boaters and boat owners alike have turned to Boatsetter to discover the endless possibilities the water provides.

