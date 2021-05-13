BoatUS and Cobra Electronics Team Up To Enhance Boater Safety and Experience on the Water

SPRINGFIELD, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipping a marine VHF radio aboard your boat can greatly enhance safety and communication, and a new partnership aims to offer additional benefits that can further improve your boating experience. For a limited time, purchasers of Cobra Electronics' fixed-mount and handheld marine radio products will receive a complimentary one-year Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) basic membership, giving purchasers access to a range of more than 25 additional BoatUS benefits.

The offer includes a free Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number for your Digital Selective Calling (DSC) Cobra marine radio; access to 24/7 dispatch to the largest on-water towing assistance fleet in the nation, TowBoatUS, with up to $50 of on-water and roadside assistance towing coverage included; a subscription to the nation's No. 1 boating publication, BoatUS Magazine; and more. Purchasers may also easily upgrade to a Freshwater or Saltwater Unlimited Towing Plan for an additional fee.

"Cobra's marine products focus on enhancing the boating experience for the user, with GPS-enabled VHF radios eliminating the hassle of having to connect to your boat's GPS," said BoatUS Director of Partnerships Elio Betty. "Equipped with Bluetooth operation, one button DSC distress calling, and helpful features such as Rewind-Say-Again, Cobra makes on-water communications affordable and essential to your safety on the water."

A leader in award-winning mobile and consumer electronics, Cobra ensures its radios are engineered to operate in all weather conditions and are equipped with best-in-class technology that prepare for all possible scenarios on the water. As part of the offer, boat owners looking to purchase a fixed-mount or handheld VHF radio this spring have an additional incentive with mail-in rebates from participating retailers and on Cobra.com.

"Establishing Cobra as the official radio partner of BoatUS means our customers will have access to the nation's largest recreational boating advocacy, services and safety group," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cobra Electronics. "It gives boat owners critical communications abilities on the water and adds value to boat ownership."

Participating retailers include Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's or shopping online at Cobra.com. For additional information on the offer, rebate, and partnership details, visit Cobra.com/marinepromo.

About Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS):

Celebrating more than 50 years, BoatUS is the nation's largest organization of recreational boaters with more than 800,000 members. We are the boat owners' voice on Capitol Hill and fight for their rights. We are The Boat Owners Auto Club and help ensure a roadside trailer breakdown doesn't end a boating or fishing trip before it begins. When boats break down on the water, TowBoatUS brings them safely back to the launch ramp or dock, 24/7. BoatUS offers GEICO boat insurance policies that give boat owners affordable, specialized coverage and superior service they need. We help keep boaters safe and our waters clean with assistance from the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water. Visit BoatUS.com.

About Cobra Electronics:

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra provides award-winning products and solutions that include connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, CB and marine radios, power inverters, portable jump starters, and more. Cobra's connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 100 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com

SOURCE Cobra Electronics

Related Links

https://www.cobra.com

