Boatzon and Johnson & Johnson Inc. (J&J Insurance) Exclusively Partner To Deliver Industry-First "Quote To Bind" Insurance Rater For The Marine Industry

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatzon, the leading digital retailing marine platform for buying and selling boats, and Johnson & Johnson Insurance, a leading national insurance MGA and wholesaler, announced today an exclusive partnership and the launch of the marine industry's first comparative Insurance Rater that brings a seamless insurance process to boating. The Insurance rating platform will provide real-time insurance quotes and policy activation in minutes from multiple marine insurance companies. The boat insurance "Quote to Bind" process happens entirely within the Boatzon checkout process and is also available for marine dealerships across the nation for in-store insurance solutions.

Boat Insurance Quote Boatzon

Boatzon has revolutionized the boat buying experience for consumers and dealers while continuing to further elevate the experience by integrating insurance alongside boat purchasing and financing solutions. Boatzon's seamless insurance process allows consumers to view real-time insurance quotes and activate their policy in minutes. Upon activation of a boat insurance policy, no payment will be required online, and the consumer will receive their binder via the mail with monthly payment options. This unique payment process enables consumers instant protection and flexible payment solutions for boat insurance.

The Boatzon Insurance Rater also provides marine dealerships with a new solution to easily quote and activate insurance policies in-store. Boat insurance requirements for financed deals can create closing delays for dealerships. By utilizing the Boatzon Insurance Rater, dealerships can offer in-store consumer boat insurance from top marine carriers instantly.

"Consumers have been conditioned to expect a lengthy and manual process to acquire insurance for their boat. Dealerships also typically do not have an easy to use "Quote to Bind" insurance solution for their in-store boat buyers. Together with Johnson & Johnson Insurance, we created the easiest and quickest insurance experience allowing consumers to see multiple insurance options from the best marine carriers, ensuring confidence they are receiving the best coverage immediately, while also providing flexible payment options for their policy." Bryan Lenett co-founder says.

What is Boatzon?

Boatzon is the leading retail, online digital marketplace that allows customers to purchase thousands of new and preowned boats from the comfort of their home. Boatzon utilizes leading FinTech and InsurTech solutions to change the boat buying experience and provide boat buyers the flexibility to customize their boat shopping experience, and even conduct the entire boat purchase online.

Boatzon.com showcases one of the nation's largest inventories of new and used boats for sale. Boatzon's website lets people search, research, and buy a new or used boat entirely online and on their own time. The boat buying process with Boatzon is fully digital providing financing, insurance, protection plans, and products bringing confidence to the buying experience.

Website: www.Boatzon.com

1909 Tyler Street Suite 701

Hollywood, FL 33020

PR Contact: [email protected]

Phone Number: 1-833-262-8966

SOURCE Boatzon