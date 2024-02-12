Boatzon Launches Boatzon Protect - Industry-First Digital "Quote To Buy" Marine Extended Service Contract Products

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatzon, the leading digital retailing marine platform for buying and selling boats, today announced an exclusive partnership with VectorSolv and the launch of Boatzon Protect, the marine industry's first automated digital "quote to buy" extended service contract products for boats.

The extended service offerings provide real-time boat protection options with 1-to-5-year pricing and policy activation in a few clicks. The extended service contract process happens entirely within the Boatzon checkout process and is also available for marine dealerships across the nation for in-store extended service contract solutions.

"The marine extended service contract process has always been a cumbersome process with brochures, complex dealer training, and other factors that make selling and onboarding complex. Boatzon has developed a solution for extended service contracts that makes it easy for consumers and dealerships alike. Boatzon Protect allows consumers and dealerships to simply enter boat information, view quotes, and activate a protection plan in minutes," Bryan Lenett co-founder says.

Boatzon has revolutionized the boat buying experience for consumers and dealers while continuing to further elevate the experience by integrating automated and easy boat protection plans alongside boat purchasing and financing solutions. Boatzon's seamless extended service contract process allows consumers to view real-time protection plan quotes and activate their policy in minutes. Upon activation of a boat extended service policy, the consumer has the option to pay full or split their payment in monthly terms. This unique payment process enables consumers to provide instant protection plans and flexible payment solutions for boat protection.

Boatzon Protect will also offer consumers a new experience for claims processing for repairs and service. Claims.Boatzon.com will provide consumers with an easy way to upload images of a repair, enter bank information, and easily receive payments for repairs.

The Boatzon Protect solution also provides marine dealerships with a new solution to quote and activate extended service contracts in real-time for in-store transactions. With minimal training requirements, marine dealerships can start offering revenue sharing extended service contract solutions to their customers immediately.

What is Boatzon?

Boatzon is the leading retail, online digital marketplace that allows customers to purchase thousands of new and preowned boats from the comfort of their home. Boatzon utilizes leading FinTech and InsurTech solutions to change the boat buying experience and provide boat buyers the flexibility to customize their boat shopping experience, and even conduct the entire boat purchase online.

Boatzon.com showcases one of the nation's largest inventories of new and used boats for sale. Boatzon's website lets people search, research, and buy a new or used boat entirely online and on their own time. The boat buying process with Boatzon is fully digital providing financing, insurance, protection plans, and products bringing confidence to the buying experience.

