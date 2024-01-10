Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, announces new informative website New informative website of Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, helps Coloradans see and compare their options, and make informed decisions.

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it's time for a new roof, some folks don't have the time or interest to research their options. Some just want what they had before so it's off their To Do list. We get that. However, some want to do a little research. Some folks are very interested in the latest roofing technologies and want to see their options, weigh benefits and cost, etc. This is why Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, is happy to announce their new informative website.

Their new website includes many in-depth articles, for example, comparing traditional asphalt shingles to stone-coated metal shingles so those interested can see which lasts longer or which is less expensive in the long-run. What's more, most articles include many pictures of various roof coverings so homeowners can have a better idea of what their new roof will look like. You'll also find many graphics and infographics so it's easy to see at a glance which roof is right for you.

Another new feature of their website is a texting feature. Sometimes you remember you wanted to contact your favorite roofing company while you're on your way out the door in the morning, or while you're driving to or from work – this isn't a good time for a phone call or to start an email. However, you probably do have time to send a quick text from their website, just to get the conversation started.

Their new website, built and optimized by High Craft Web, is also fast. Everyone is busy – you're in a hurry to get to work or get back home to your family. There are also slow Wi-Fi spots around some Colorado cities. This is why they made their new website trim and fast-loading.

We offer both residential and commercial roofing, and gutter installation and repair in Northern Colorado. We offer a 5-year workmanship guarantee, competitive pricing, ask for no money upfront, are a Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Tamko, and CertainTeed, are covered and insured, and have over 30 years experience.

