Bob Bell Automotive Kicks Off Pink Tag Sales Event To Surpass $125,000 Donated To The Red Devils

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Bell Automotive, the most well-known, family-owned and operated automobile store in the greater Baltimore metro area, today announced the start of its fifth annual Pink Tag Sales Event in partnership with The Red Devils, a nonprofit whose mission is to fund services that improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and their families. The program will be offered in each of auto dealer's four locations in Maryland throughout the entire month of October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through its Pink Tag Sales Events, Bob Bell Automotive has donated more than $100,000 to the Baltimore nonprofit and plans to raise an additional $25,000 in 2019 to help raise awareness of their mission and support those affected by breast cancer.

"The Red Devils' mission is inspiring, and we're excited to partner with them once again to kick off our Pink Tag Sales Event for the fifth year in a row," said Bird Bell, owner of Bob Bell Automotive. "Whether your vehicle is in need of a simple oil change or you're looking for something new, we hope that people think of Bob Bell this October to help us support those with breast cancer."

During its Pink Tag Sales Event, Bob Bell Automotive will donate a portion from every vehicle sold and parts and service sales in October to The Red Devils. The money raised will go towards providing transportation for medical visits, house cleaning, rent and mortgage assistance, childcare, respite hotel stays so families can remain close, funding for chemotherapy and radiation treatments, medical copayments, and other assistance for breast cancer patients and their families.

"Generous individuals and local businesses like Bell Bob Automotive are our lifeline so we can continue to provide the care and funding that patients and families need and deserve," said Jan Wilson, executive director of The Red Devils. "With the help of programs like this and the selfless people who participate in them, we can bring a little more ease, comfort and security to patients and their families as they go through one of the most difficult times in their lives. And there's no value you can put on that."

This year, as many as 5,200 Maryland women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and one in eight in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Bob Bell Automotive proudly supports The Red Devils each year through sponsorships, fundraisers and event involvement and support. Those interested in participating in the Pink Tag Sales Event can visit any Bob Bell Automotive location in Baltimore, Bel Air or Glen Burnie to purchase or service a vehicle.

For more information about the Pink Tag Sales Event or how to help those affected by breast cancer, please visit www.the-red-devils.org.

SOURCE Bob Bell Automotive