Bob Brilon, Vapen MJ President and CFO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE:VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand, leveraging core expertise in extraction and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today that Bob Brilon, President and CFO will be presenting at the following conferences in October.

The Microcap Rodeo

Presentation date and time: Tuesday, October 15 at 3:50 pm CT with management hosting one-on-one meetings the same day

at with management hosting one-on-one meetings the same day Location: Hilton Austin, Austin, TX

For more information visit the conference website: https://microcaprodeo.com

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, October 23 at 2:20pm CT with management hosting one-on-one meetings the same day

at with management hosting one-on-one meetings the same day Location: Palmer House, Chicago, IL

For more information visit the conference website and use code VAPENVIP for 20% off admission: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/chicago/

For more information on Vapen MJ, please visit our websites at www.VapenMJ.com or www.VapenCBD.com.

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion includes partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

