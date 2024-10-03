BOB ("Build on Bitcoin") Announces Integration of One-Click BTC Staking into the Everstake platform

Integration of the BOB Stake SDK will allow Everstake to offer their retail and institutional users access to Bitcoin staking with just one click

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOB ("Build on Bitcoin") , a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 combining the best of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, announced that Everstake, a leading blockchain service provider focused on staking, is bringing the BOB Stake one-click Bitcoin staking solution to the Everstake platform. This collaboration will provide up to 900,000 retail and institutional users secure and simple access to Bitcoin staking. The integration will be rolled out gradually, starting with Bitcoin holders, offering a phased release for specific customer segments.

Founded in 2018 by a team of experienced blockchain engineers, Everstake has made its name as one of the most reliable validators on the Proof-of-Stake scene. This latest integration underscores Everstake's commitment to building solutions that will enhance people's interactions with Bitcoin, unlocking opportunities that were once beyond reach.

"Many of our long-standing customers, who have staked with us on a wide variety of POS chains, also hold significant BTC assets," said Sergii Vasylchuk, CEO of Everstake. "With the integration of BOB Stake, we are excited to offer them an easy, one-click BTC staking solution—directly from the staking platform they know and trust. Our customers can confidently maximize the potential of their BTC with the same level of security and reliability they've come to expect."

BOB Stake is a one-click Bitcoin staking portal and SDK that seamlessly connects Bitcoin stakers to leading liquid staking providers. By simplifying the on-ramping process, BOB Stake integrates the multi-billion-dollar Bitcoin market into its thriving DeFi ecosystem.

"Everstake is an incredibly well-regarded retail and institutional staking provider," Alexei Zamyatin , co-founder of BOB, added. Their integration of the BOB Stake SDK opens up one-click BTC staking to a whole new audience group, dramatically increasing the potential BTC liquidity that could be deployed into the large number of premium LST and DeFi partners integrated into the BOB Stake ecosystem."

This collaboration is particularly significant for institutional users, who have increasingly sought secure ways to better utilize their Bitcoin holdings. By integrating BOB Stake into Everstake's platform, institutional investors can now easily stake their Bitcoin and access liquid staking functionalities, optimizing their assets while maintaining full security. The simplified process of one-click staking enables both retail and institutional users to engage in the growing DeFi ecosystem effortlessly.

The BOB Stake integration opens the door to a larger audience of BTC holders, enabling them to participate in DeFi with ease. The result is a potential influx of BTC liquidity into the DeFi market on BOB, expanding opportunities for users, BTC LST providers and DeFi protocols.

To learn more about Everstake, visit everstake.one . To learn more about the BOB ecosystem and BOB Stake, visit gobob.xyz , or follow BOB on X at @build_on_bob .

About BOB ("Build on Bitcoin")

BOB ("Build on Bitcoin") is a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum. By combining the security, liquidity, userbase, and innovation of the two largest blockchain ecosystems, BOB closes the gap between Bitcoin as a vehicle for mass adoption and Ethereum as a hub for innovation. This is achieved through BOB's rollup ecosystem that will use Bitcoin for security while enabling users to access all the on and off-ramps, dapps, stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi, etc. made possible by Ethereum's EVM. BOB is backed by Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Bankless Ventures, and other high-profile VCs and is positioned to become the most secure and accessible Layer-2 for builders and users.

