Bob Cabral Joins Vintage Wine Estates as Consulting Winemaker for Oregon's Firesteed Winery

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates announced today that renowned Pinot Noir winemaker Bob Cabral will assume consulting winemaking duties for the company's Oregon winery, Firesteed, located in Oregon's Willamette Valley winegrowing region. Cabral came to fame at Williams Selyem Winery, where he made the first American Pinot Noir to be awarded 100 points from a major wine publication.

"High-quality Pinot Noir is a major priority for us," commented Vintage Wine Estates CEO Pat Roney. "Bob's expertise, palate and guidance will, without question, take our Pinot Noir program to the next level."

Vintage Wine Estates has shown its commitment to Pinot Noir through recent acquisitions including Laetitia Winery and Vineyards in Arroyo Grande on the Central Coast of California and Cherry Pie, which sources from cool-climate California growing regions in Napa, Sonoma and the Central Coast.

Firesteed Winery was acquired in 2017 and is a volume and dollar growth powerhouse for Vintage Wine Estates. Firesteed Pinot Noir is 100% Pinot Noir, something which Vintage Wine Estates believes keeps the wine true to its varietal character, texture and color. It is the number one selling Willamette Valley appellation Pinot Noir and considered the "Best Value" Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley. The suggested national retail price is $16.99.

Cabral, who also has a passion for dark spirits, has been working with Vintage Wine Estates on the Splinter Spirits portfolio which the company acquired in 2017. The range includes Slaughter House American Whiskey, Straight Edge Bourbon Whiskey, Whip Saw Rye Whiskey and Partner Vermouth. He is instrumental in assembling the blends with the master distillers at the Bardstown, Kentucky distillery and supervises the final French oak barrel selection and aging in Napa Valley.

Cabral continues as the Director of Winemaking with the Three Sticks Wines brand and his own proprietary project, Bob Cabral Wines.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company founded by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. VWE owns a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase, Girard, Delectus, Swanson, Cosentino, Cherry Pie (Napa), B.R. Cohn, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Windsor Vineyards (Sonoma), Qupé, Laetitia, Clayhouse, Alloy Wine Works, Purple Cowboy (Central Coast), Firesteed, Tamarack Cellars, Buried Cane (Pacific Northwest) Game of Thrones, Cameron Hughes, Layer Cake, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Splinter Spirits, No. 209 Gin and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $150 dollars. www.vintagewineestates.com

