Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

"Circle of Excellence honors executives like Vonage's Bob Crissman for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition," said Art Wittmann, content director of Channel Partners. "This program recognizes IT and telecom channel leaders who are helping their partners create business value for their customers."

Since joining the Company in September 2017, Mr. Crissman has demonstrated a singular vision for the support and growth of Vonage's commitment to the channel. Under Bob's leadership, Vonage recently introduced a new, comprehensive channel partnership program, the Vonage Partner Network. This Vonage Partner Network is built to enable partners to solve their customers' communications needs by leveraging Vonage's unique combination of unified communications solutions and programmable communications offered through Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

The Vonage Partner Network is designed to meet the evolving needs of both channel partners and the enterprises they serve. In addition to strengthening the Company's existing partnerships with the largest master agents in the nation, Vonage will also focus on creating new partnerships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs).

With its new program, Vonage is empowering partners with tools including a new, leading-edge partner portal, along with industry-leading rewards and recognition, and a customized, residual-selling model to help partners grow their businesses.

"It's an honor to receive a Circle of Excellence award from Channel Partners," said Mr. Crissman. "I'm particularly proud to be recognized as Vonage is working to redefine how channel partners are served in our industry, providing best-in-class resources, solutions, and end-to-end support through our revolutionary new Vonage Partner Network."

Circle of Excellence winners were honored during an awards ceremony at the Spring 2018 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. These winners will be featured throughout the rest of 2018 on a special Channel Partners Immersion Center.

Channel Partners editors selected Circle of Excellence winners from applications submitted through January 15, 2018 detailing the candidate's leadership in the industry, the channel or their company and highlighting their advocacy for channel support/resources within their own company.

About Informa

Informa is one of the world's leading knowledge providers. We create and deliver highly specialized information through publishing, events, training, market intelligence and expertise, providing valuable knowledge to individuals, businesses and organizations worldwide including the emerging markets of India, China and South Africa.

About Channel Partners

For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the business technology industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. Channel Partners is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Cloud Partners.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

(vg-a)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-crissman-vonage-channel-chief-honored-with-2018-circle-of-excellence-award-300634390.html

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

