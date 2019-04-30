Bob Dylan - The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings To Be Released by Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings

A comprehensive anthology of music from the mythic first leg of Bob Dylan's groundbreaking Rolling Thunder Revue, this 14CD box set includes all five of Dylan's full sets from that tour that were professionally recorded. The collection also provides the listener with an intimate insider's seat for recently unearthed rehearsals at New York's S.I.R. studios and the Seacrest Motel in Falmouth, MA plus a bonus disc showcasing one-of-a-kind performances from the tour.

The collection features 148 tracks in all, with more than 100 of those never previously released. Included in the box set is a 52-page booklet featuring rare and never-before-seen Rolling Thunder Revue photos and a revelatory essay by novelist/musician Wesley Stace. Concurrent with the release of the 14CD box set will be a reissue of The Bootleg Series Volume 5 on vinyl, back in print for the first time since 2002 as a 3LP set with a 64-page booklet.

Launched in the fall of 1975, Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue flouted the touring conventions of the time by featuring an eclectic cast of characters and playing small and unusual venues with little advance notice. The shows would often stretch to more than four hours long, generating some of the artist's most dramatic and dynamic on-stage performances ever. Dylan debuted the new songs he'd written for his forthcoming Desire album (which became one of the most acclaimed and popular in his canon) with a fire and intensity that Dylan had reached ten years earlier with his incendiary tours with musicians who became The Band. He also took wild, interpretative rides through his back catalog and broke out some unexpected covers.

Dylan gathered amazing friends and collaborators for his ensemble – dubbed Guam for the tour – that included T Bone Burnett, Mick Ronson, Joan Baez, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Bobby Neuwirth, Scarlett Rivera, Ronee Blakley, Steven Soles, David Mansfield, Rob Stoner, Howie Wyeth and Luther Rix. Poet Allen Ginsberg and Joni Mitchell also brought their talents to the show's encores. Dylan, the consummate band leader, managed to take these musicians from various backgrounds and sensibilities and mold them into a tight musical unit on stage.

Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings serves as a companion piece to the new film, "Rolling Thunder Revue – A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese," premiering on Netflix on June 12. Every one of Bob Dylan's performances in the movie can be found in this boxed set.

DISC 1: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 19, 1975

DISC 2: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 21, 1975

DISC 3: Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA – October 29, 1975

DISC 4-5: Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA – November 19, 1975

DISC 6-7: Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA – November 20, 1975

DISC 8-9: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (afternoon)

DISC 10-11: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (evening)

DISC 12-13: Forum de Montreal, Quebec, Canada – December 4, 1975

DISC 14: Rare Performances

DISC 1

October 19, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. Rake and Ramblin' Boy* [incomplete]

2. Romance in Durango* [incomplete]

3. Rita May*

4. I Want You# [incomplete]

5. Love Minus Zero/No Limit* [incomplete]

6. She Belongs to Me* [incomplete]

7. Joey [incomplete]

8. Isis

9. Hollywood Angel [incomplete]

10. People Get Ready#~

11. What Will You Do When Jesus Comes?#

12. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue

13. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

14. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)*

15. Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

16. This Land Is Your Land

17. Dark as a Dungeon*

DISC 2

October 21, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. She Belongs to Me#

2. A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall

3. Isis

4. This Wheel's on Fire/Hurricane/All Along the Watchtower

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

6. If You See Her, Say Hello

7. One Too Many Mornings#

8. Gwenevere [incomplete]

9. Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts [incomplete]

10. Patty's Gone to Laredo#

11. It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

DISC 3

October 29, 1975 – Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA

1. Tears of Rage

2. I Shall Be Released

3. Easy and Slow

4. Ballad of a Thin Man

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

7. Just Like a Woman

8. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

DISC 4

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. Blowin' in the Wind

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 5

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. Tangled Up in Blue

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane^*

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 6

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe#~^

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry*

5. Romance in Durango^*

6. Isis

7. Blowin' in the Wind*

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind^

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 7

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. Simple Twist of Fate^*

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman#

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door#^

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 8

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. The Times They Are a-Changin'

8. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Never Let Me Go

11. I Shall Be Released^

DISC 9

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. Mr. Tambourine Man^

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara^

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

8. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 10

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll^

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry#^

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis^

7. Blowin' in the Wind^

8. The Water Is Wide^

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released

DISC 11

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. I Don't Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

2. Tangled Up in Blue#^

3. Oh, Sister^

4. Hurricane

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)^

6. Sara

7. Just Like a Woman^

8. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

9. This Land Is Your Land

DISC 12

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll*

4. Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You^

5. A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall#^*

6. Romance in Durango#

7. Isis#~

8. Blowin' in the Wind

9. Dark as a Dungeon

10. Mama, You Been on My Mind

11. Never Let Me Go#~

12. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine*

13. I Shall Be Released

DISC 13

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. It's All Over Now, Baby Blue^

2. Love Minus Zero/No Limit^

3. Tangled Up in Blue

4. Oh, Sister

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)#*

7. Sara#

8. Just Like a Woman

9. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

10. This Land Is Your Land

Disc 14

BONUS DISC - RARE PERFORMANCES

1. One Too Many Mornings*

October 24 – Gerdes Folk City, New York City, New York

2. Simple Twist of Fate*

October 28 – Mahjong Parlor, Falmouth, MA

3. Isis

November 2 – Technical University, Lowell, MA

4. With God on Our Side

November 4 – Afternoon – Civic Center, Providence, RI

5. It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

November 4 – Evening – Civic Center, Providence, RI

6. Radio advertisement for Niagara Falls shows

Niagara Falls, NY

7. The Ballad of Ira Hayes*

November 16 – Tuscarora Reservation, NY

8. Your Cheatin' Heart*

November 23

9. Fourth Time Around

November 26 – Civic Center, Augusta, Maine

10. The Tracks of My Tears

December 3 – Chateau Champlain, Montreal Canada

11. Jesse James

December 5 – Montreal Stables, Montreal, Canada

12. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

December 8 – "Night of the Hurricane," Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

# included in the film Renaldo and Clara (1978 film)

~ released on 4 Songs From "Renaldo And Clara" E.P. (1978 album)

^ released on The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975 (2002 album) * included in Rolling Thunder Revue (2019 film)

On Discs 1-13:

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

Joan Baez – vocals and guitar on "Tears of Rage," "I Shall Be Released," "Blowin' in the Wind," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "Mama, You Been on My Mind," "Dark as a Dungeon," "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine," "Never Let Me Go," "The Water Is Wide," and "This Land Is Your Land"

Roger McGuinn – guitar and vocals on "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and

"This Land Is Your Land"

Guam:

Bobby Neuwirth – guitar, vocals

Scarlet Rivera – violin

T Bone J. Henry Burnett – guitar, vocals

Steven Soles – guitar, vocals

Mick Ronson – guitar

David Mansfield – steel guitar, mandolin, violin, dobro

Rob Stoner – bass, vocals

Howie Wyeth – drums, piano

Luther Rix – drums, percussion, congas

Ronee Blakley – vocals

and

Ramblin' Jack Elliott – vocals, guitar

Allen Ginsberg – vocals, finger cymbals

Joni Mitchell – vocals

On DISC 14:

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica with

Joan Baez – vocals (2)

Rob Stoner – bass (2)

Eric Andersen, Arlen Roth – guitars (2) Guam (3, 10, 12)

Larry Keegan – vocals (8)

Robbie Robertson – guitar (12)

All songs by Bob Dylan except:

"Romance in Durango," "Rita May," "Joey," Isis," "Hurricane," "Oh, Sister" by Bob Dylan and Jacques Levy; "This Wheel's on Fire" by Bob Dylan and Rick Danko; "Tears of Rage" by Bob Dylan and Richard Manuel; "Rake and Ramblin' Boy," "Spanish Is the Loving Tongue," "Easy and Slow," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "The Water Is Wide," and "Jesse James" traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan; "People Get Ready" by Curtis Mayfield; "The Ballad of Ira Hayes" by Peter LaFarge; "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie; "Dark as a Dungeon" by Merle Travis; "Never Let Me Go" by Joseph Scott; "Your Cheatin' Heart" by Hank Williams; "The Tracks of My Tears" by William Robinson, Jr., Pete Moore, and William Tarplin.

