Bob Dylan's Celebrated Whiskey Collection, Heaven's Door Spirits™, Announces Expansion into Europe

With an ever-increasing demand from consumers and retailers alike, particularly Dylan's established fan base overseas, Heaven's Door is excited to now enter the European market with its inaugural trio of American whiskeys.

"This is an exciting milestone for us as we bring Heaven's Door to the U.K. and Germany, where Bob Dylan kicked off his first ever European tour more than 55 years ago," said Marc Bushala, CEO of Heaven's Door Spirits.

First introduced two years ago to wide acclaim, and with more than 35 global awards amassed in that short amount of time, Heaven's Door is the perfect melding of art and craft. The Heaven's Door international portfolio includes a Tennessee Straight Bourbon (84 proof, 700ml), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, 700ml) and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (86 proof, 700ml). Each bottle features design elements from Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures.

The Heaven's Door portfolio is now available in the U.K. and Germany, as well as Canada (750ml). To purchase Heaven's Door, contact your local liquor retailer or visit one of the following websites to order online:

U.K.

Germany

Canada

Heaven's Door is distributed in the U.K. and Ireland by DRINKSOLOGY Group and in Germany by Schlumberger GmbH & Co KG.

For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a collaboration between legendary artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50 years as a worldwide cultural icon, which makes this collaboration unique and important – a true interplay of art, craft and commerce. Website: www.heavensdoor.com .

About DRINKSOLOGY Group

When We Are Giants, the UK and Irish based distribution and development company, works exclusively within the alcoholic drinks industry. As part of the renowned DRINKSOLOGY® Group, founded in 2009 by Steven Pattison and Richard Ryan and regarded as a pioneering company at the forefront of the premium drinks industry, When We Are Giants has access to a host of disciplines, from marketing to logistics. Distributing over 20 brands across the UK and Ireland, When We Are Giants has collaborated with like-minded agency brands such as the Spirited Union range of rums and Porter's Gin, as well as owned brands, such as Jawbox Small Batch Gin, the Kirker & Greer Irish Whiskey range, Bowsaw American Whiskey and the Ginato Range of gins from Italy. www.whenwearegiants.com @whenwearegiants

About Schlumberger GmbH & Co KG

Schlumberger Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co KG, headquartered in Meckenheim, is one of the leading distribution companies for wine, sparkling wine, and spirits of the upmarket category in Germany. Since 1970, Schlumberger has been a competent partner of the gastronomy, the upscale specialist wine and spirit trade and exclusive department stores. A range of over 1,200 selected products is offered: many high-quality wines from the world's most important growing regions as well as an exclusive collection of first-class international spirits. A team of around 80 employees - in the holding company and its subsidiaries, Schlumberger Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH & Co KG, A. Segnitz & Co. GmbH and Bremer Weinkolleg - and a sales organisation consisting of experienced sales managers and agencies represented throughout Germany always provide professional and individual support and advice to customers."

About Bob Dylan:

Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing more than 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same passion as his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and iron gates have been shown in recent years at some of the world's most prestigious museums and galleries.

Bob Dylan's contributions to our culture have been recognized with numerous honors and accolades. In December 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature by the Swedish Academy "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." In 2012, he was awarded America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama. In addition to winning 11 Grammy Awards, Dylan has achieved six entries in the Grammy Hall of Fame, which honors recordings of "qualitative or historical significance" at least 25 years old. Bob Dylan recently released his 38th studio album, a triple-album set aptly titled, Triplicate.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation company comprised of a team of highly seasoned spirits professionals with expertise in distilling, blending, brand marketing and finance.

©2020 Heaven's Door™ Spirits. Please Drink Heaven's Door Responsibly.

*Based on Nielsen Spirits New Whiskey (launched between 12&18 months) Sales Data ending 10/05/19

SOURCE Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC

Related Links

https://www.heavensdoor.com

