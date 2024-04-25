Bob Evans Brand Seeks 'Replacement Spokesperson,' Offers $35,000 for Best Kitchen Hacks for Busy Households

Role will replace current spokesperson, iconic television host Alfonso Ribeiro

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans , America's No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides* brand and family-favorite in the kitchen, announces a nationwide search for a kitchen-savvy consumer with a passion for hacks that make kitchen prep easier to be their next spokesperson. The new spokesperson will earn $35,000, complimentary Bob Evans products and the opportunity to step into the shoes of current Bob Evans spokesperson, iconic television host Alfonso Ribeiro.

To vie for the coveted role, applicants who consider themselves a "mealtime mash-termind" can submit a 60-second video at https://bit.ly/BobEvansSpokesperson showcasing their top kitchen hack along with a brief description of why it's a must-try for busy families and home cooks. The selected spokesperson should be someone who delights in providing convenient and delicious meals at home while using tips and tricks so they can prioritize what truly matters. Their passion for kitchen and mealtime shortcuts matches their desire to pass the shortcuts along to other home cooks making them the perfect spokesperson for Bob Evans and its family-favorite prepared side dishes and breakfast products. During the six-month role, Bob Evans will tap its new spokesperson to share their tips on the Bob Evans social media channels and website and to participate in media interviews.

"Bob Evans provides farm-fresh, quick-to-table food with no mess and no stress, perfect for today's households," said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "We are searching for a relatable spokesperson with an array of kitchen and mealtime tips and recipes who also embodies the spirit of the Bob Evans brand by prioritizing what truly matters in and out of the kitchen."

The new spokesperson will replace beloved iconic actor, television host and father of four Alfonso Ribeiro, who has been a longtime spokesperson for Bob Evans.

"Juggling our family's hectic schedule and my career means we are constantly seeking ways to get meals on the table quickly and without too much prep time," said Ribeiro. "There's no gatekeeping here. Bob Evans is a great mealtime solution for busy families like mine and I will happily step aside to pass the baton to my replacement. I can't wait to try out their kitchen hacks in my own home."

Today through May 24, interested applicants can submit their video by visiting https://bit.ly/BobEvansSpokesperson. Bob Evans will name its next spokesperson in July and that person will be tasked with sharing tips and content through December 2024.

For more information on Bob Evans products and to find a retailer near you, visit BobEvansGrocery.com .

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com .

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending Mar. 24, 2024.

Editor's note regarding contest: Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited by law. Enter contest before May 24, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Subject to full official rules, including prizes, judging criteria, and all details, https://bit.ly/BobEvansContestRules. Sponsor: Bob Evans Farms, LLC, 8200 Walton Parkway, New Albany, OH 43054.

