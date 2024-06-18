Bob Evans® Celebrates National Mac and Cheese Day with Ultimate Cheesy Giveaway

14 winners will receive a one-year supply of the brand's iconic Macaroni & Cheese

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans® is kicking off the celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day, taking place on July 14, by giving 14 cheesy superfans the chance to receive a one-year supply of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese. The ultimate comfort food, this tasty prize will allow the selected winners to keep the mac-nificent celebration going all year long.

Bob Evans is kicking off the celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day by giving 14 cheesy superfans the chance to receive a one-year supply of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese.

As America's No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides* brand, Bob Evans knows a thing or two about macaroni and cheese. Introduced in 1997, Bob Evans rich and creamy macaroni and cheese is available in 34,000 stores and can currently be found in more than six million households nationwide*. In fact, 74 pounds of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese are consumed every minute with more than 39 million pounds consumed annually*.

"Few dishes have captured our hearts and taste buds like macaroni and cheese," said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "To commemorate this national holiday, we're gifting 14 lucky winners with a year's supply of this iconic comfort food. Ready in just minutes and full of flavor this is the ultimate reward for any true macaroni and cheese lover."

To enter to win, consumers must follow Bob Evans (@bobevansgrocery) on Instagram or Facebook and comment on the brand's National Mac and Cheese Day giveaway post with their favorite thing about the cheesy dish while tagging a friend who is the mac to their cheese. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2024.

For those who want to start the celebration early, Bob Evans selection of delicious Macaroni & Cheese side dishes are hot and ready out of the microwave in just minutes:

Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese (also available in Family and Single-Serve sizing) — made with 100 percent real cheddar cheese, Bob Evans rich and creamy macaroni and cheese makes a convenient and savory side dish.

(also available in Family and Single-Serve sizing) — made with 100 percent real cheddar cheese, rich and creamy macaroni and cheese makes a convenient and savory side dish. Bob Evans Six Cheese Pasta (also available in Single-Serve sizing) — this "grown up" macaroni and cheese is made with a blend of six flavorful cheeses including cheddar, Monterey jack, provolone, reduced- and regular-fat pepper jack and mozzarella, and provides a comforting pasta option that is ready to enjoy in less than 10 minutes.

For more information on Bob Evans products, cheesy recipes and to find a retailer near you, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com/macaroni-and-cheese-day .

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com .

