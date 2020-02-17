Bob Evans Farms Annual Heroes To CEOs Contest Accepting Applications February 17 Through March 20

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced today that the annual Our Farm Salutes grant-giving program Heroes to CEOs is accepting applications starting today, February 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET, and will remain open through March 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Now entering its fourth year, Heroes to CEOs helps support veteran entrepreneurs who need role models and mentors that understand their journey after life in the military, and can provide support at every level, no matter where they are on the path toward success.

"Heroes to CEOs is a program that allows veteran entrepreneurs to pitch their business to an esteemed panel of executives with a reputable corporate background for a chance to ultimately win a business grant," said Mark Delahanty, President and CEO, Bob Evans Farms. "In the last several years, the Heroes to CEOs program has made a big difference for veteran entrepreneurs. Not only have the former grant winners successfully furthered their businesses, but they have created a community with ongoing relationships and mentorship with one another and our partners."

In partnership with Bunker Labs, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business, Bob Evans Farms will select three veteran-owned businesses as finalists to attend a pitching event at Bob Evans Farms' headquarters in New Albany, Ohio on April 29, 2020. One grand prize-winning veteran-owned business will be awarded a $30,000 business grant as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City on May 11, 2020 for a two-hour mentoring session with world-renowned businessman Daymond John. The other two finalists will also each receive a $10,000 business grant.

"We launched the Our Farm Salutes program in 2016 as a commitment to support America's service members, veterans, and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, and volunteerism," Delahanty said. "Now entering its fourth year, the Heroes to CEOs program still garners interest from veteran-owned businesses who are looking for support to get their company off the ground. We're thrilled to keep the momentum, especially with our incredible partners, Daymond John and Bunker Labs."

Bunker Labs is a national network of military-connected entrepreneurs dedicated to helping veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

"Currently, the Department of Defense estimates that more than 200,000 service members transition off of active duty every year, and the SBA estimates that nearly 25 percent are interested in starting a business, but only 4.5 percent will do so," Todd Connor, CEO, Bunker Labs said. "Bob Evans support of military veteran entrepreneurs through the Heroes to CEOs contest, along with their support of Bunker Labs, will give veterans and their spouses the opportunity to realize their entrepreneurial potential and help them take their business to the next level."

"This is my fourth year working with Bob Evans Farms and their commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurship," said Daymond John, the People's Shark. "Over that time, I have learned immensely from the veterans who have participated in this contest and truly feel like I am the winner by being able to work with them and mentor them as they take on the new challenges in their business lives."

The Heroes to CEOs grant contest is open to any persons who are a veteran of all U.S. military branches, a legal resident of the United States or District of Columbia, are at least 18 years old, and own an independent registered business or have a plan for an independent business. Eligible entries will be scored based on reason, presentation, feasibility, opportunity, and future success of the business or plan submitted. For a business to be considered, veteran entrepreneurs are required to submit a plan demonstrating a solid business concept, multimedia assets in a video format, and answer a series of questions about their business.

For more information on the Heroes to CEOs grant and rules visit www.ourfarmsalutes.com. For more information about Bob Evans Farms visit www.bobevansgrocery.com and for more information about Bunker Labs visit www.bunkerlabs.org.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in multiple categories including, eggs, refrigerated potato, pasta, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit http://www.bobevansgrocery.com.

†Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 12/29/19.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Chicago, with chapters in 32+ cities, built by military veteran entrepreneurs to empower members of the military-connected community to start and grow businesses. Through local chapters organized in cities across the U.S., Bunker Labs provides educational programming, mentors, events, and thriving local networks to help military veterans succeed and thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators. For more information visit www.bunklerlabs.org.

About Daymond John

Daymond John is an original cast member of ABC's four-time Emmy Award winning series, Shark Tank. John is widely recognized for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU® and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author and will release his latest book, Powershift, on March 10th. In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, and has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more. For more information visit www.daymondjohn.com.

