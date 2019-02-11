Bob Evans Farms Annual "Heroes to CEOs" Contest for Veterans Accepting Applications February 18 Through March 20

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced today that the third annual Our Farm Salutes grant-giving program, "Heroes to CEOs," will open for applications on February 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST and will remain open through March 20, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

In partnership with Bunker Labs, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping new Veteran entrepreneurs start their own business, Bob Evans Farms will select three Veteran-owned businesses to attend a pitching event on April 25, 2019. Each finalist will receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City and a personalized 45-minute prep session with world-renowned businessman and investor Daymond John to refine their pitch in an effort to win a $30,000 business grant.

"Over the past three years of this program, we've found that Veteran entrepreneurs face unique challenges with starting a business, including a lack of funding options," said Mike Townsley, CEO of Bob Evans Farms. "This year, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Daymond John and join forces with Bunker Labs to create a distinct and beneficial opportunity for Veteran entrepreneurs."

Each finalist will pitch their business to a panel of judges – which will include Bob Evans Farms representatives and past Heroes to CEOs grant winners – and one winner will be selected. The grand prize winner will receive an additional one-hour one-on-one session with John and a business grant of $30,000.

"This is the third time I've had the pleasure of working with Bob Evans Farms to celebrate Veteran entrepreneurs," Daymond John, the People's Shark, said. "Each year, it reminds me of my passion and commitment to help aspiring entrepreneurs by sharing my experience."

Veteran entrepreneurs can enter the Heroes to CEOs contest February 18 through March 20 by submitting a video sharing their business idea and a plan demonstrating a solid business concept at OurFarmSalutes.com. The contest is open to Veterans of all U.S. military branches who own an independent registered business or have a plan for an independent business in the United States or the District of Columbia. Nonprofits are also eligible for the grant.

"Currently, the Department of Defense estimates that more than 200,000 service members transition off of active duty every year, and the SBA estimates that nearly 25% are interested in starting a business, but only 4.5% will do so," Tim O'Neil, Chapter Operations, Bunker Labs said.

"Bob Evans' support of military veteran entrepreneurs through the Heroes to CEOs contest, along with their support of Bunker Labs, will give Veterans and their spouses the opportunity to realize their entrepreneurial potential and help them take their business to the next level."

Eligible entries will be scored based on reason, presentation, feasibility, opportunity, and future success of the business or plan submitted. In order to have businesses considered, Veteran entrepreneurs are required to submit a plan demonstrating a solid business concept, multimedia assets in a video format, and answer a series of questions about their business.

Bob Evans Farms launched the Our Farm Salutes program in 2016 as a commitment to support America's service members, Veterans and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, and volunteerism.

Bunker Labs is a national network of veteran entrepreneurs dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

For more information on the grant and contest rules visit www.ourfarmsalutes.com. For more information about Bob Evans Farms visit www.bobevansgrocery.com and for more information about Bunker Labs visit www.bunkerlabs.org.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

* SOURCE: IRI Total US MULO Latest 52 W/E 12/2/18.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Chicago, with chapters in 25+ cities, built by military veteran entrepreneurs to empower other military veterans to start and grow businesses. Through local chapters organized in cities across the U.S., Bunker Labs provides educational programming, mentors, events, and thriving local networks to help military veterans succeed and thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators.

About Daymond John

Daymond John can be seen Sunday nights on ABC's four-time Emmy Award winning series, Shark Tank, where as an original cast member he is in the midst of his 10th season. John is widely recognized for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU® and is a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author, most recently for his book Rise and Grind. In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, and has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more.

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms, Inc.