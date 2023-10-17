Bob Evans Farms Celebrates 75 Years and National Sausage Month by Turning Beloved Recipes into Treasured Keepsakes

News provided by

Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 11:06 ET

New study reveals 77% of Americans believe recipes are vital to preserving family heritage; millennials most likely to cook family favorites

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has brought people together with the highest-quality breakfast sausage made with premium cuts of pork and a signature seasoning recipe created by Bob Evans himself. To celebrate, Bob Evans® is helping people turn their favorite family recipes into treasured keepsakes and even giving away a year's supply of sausage to one lucky sausage lover.

Continue Reading
Bob Evans is celebrating 75 years of its breakfast sausage by helping people turn their favorite family recipes into treasured keepsakes.
Bob Evans is celebrating 75 years of its breakfast sausage by helping people turn their favorite family recipes into treasured keepsakes.

"Bob Evans sausage is a family recipe born from time-honored principles and carries the legacy of our brand," said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing, Bob Evans Farms. "Just like our 75-year-old sausage recipe, we believe family recipes and culinary traditions are meant to be passed down and cherished."

Savoring family recipes
New research commissioned by Bob Evans found there is a strong sense of connection to the past that recipes tend to bring — feelings of joy, love, nostalgia and satisfaction are wrapped in the smells and tastes that trigger familial memories.

  • The taste of time. Seventy-one percent of people have a family recipe that was handed down to them by their parents (54%), grandparents (40%) or great-grandparents (24%).
     
  • Drool-worthy dishes. Two in three Americans have family recipes so good they believe they're worthy of bestselling cookbooks.
     
  • Print versus digital. Even in the digital age, many still prefer to store their family recipes on physical note cards (46%), in a physical recipe book (40%) or purely by memory (25%) compared to digital scanning (13%).
     
  • Generation gap. Millennials are especially keen to continue their family's heritage through cooking (80%), compared to Gen Z (67%), Gen X (75%) and baby boomers (76%). Gen X was found to be the most likely holder of family recipes (77%), followed by baby boomers (76%), millennials (68%) and Gen Z (53%).
     
  • Passed dishes and traditions. A third (37%) believe passing down family recipes will be more important for the next generation.
     
  • Making new memories. More than one in four (27%) have created their own recipes with the intention of starting their own family tradition of passing them down.

As part of their 75th anniversary celebration, Bob Evans is partnering with culinary historian and bestselling author Sarah Lohman to explore the history of sausage in American cuisine and the importance of preserving culinary traditions handed down through family recipes.

"Sausage-making traditions from around the world were carried by migrants to the United States. The recipes relied on memory and feeling, instructions from an elder or a handwritten note, and were then adapted to the ingredients available in the new country," said Lohman. "For most of human history, family recipes like Bob Evans sausage recipe were passed down and prepared together — the recipes learned through observation and repetition."

Favorite family recipes sweepstakes
From now until Oct. 31, sausage lovers are invited to visit https://bit.ly/BobEvans75thAnniversary and upload a favorite family recipe that includes sausage as an ingredient for the chance to be one of 75 people to win a $50 Etsy gift card to have a recipe turned into a keepsake that can be treasured for years to come. Plus, one grand prizewinner will also receive a year's supply of Bob Evans® sausage, and the first 100 entrants will receive a 75-cent-off Bob Evans® sausage coupon.

A sausage legacy
In 1948, Bob Evans legacy in the sausage business began when Bob Evans himself started delivery services for his signature recipe sausage in Ohio. The business grew and Bob opened his own "Sausage Shop" in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 1962, expanding delivery beyond Ohio just two years after. Now, 75 years later, Bob Evans Farms serves up a full sausage portfolio of fresh links, patties and rolls using the same family recipe.

Bob Evans® sausage is available at select grocery retailers in the Great Lakes, Southeast and Northeast regions of the United States, including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. To learn more and to explore a collection of sausage recipes, visit BobEvansGrocery.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
For 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 W/E 09/24/23

Editor's note regarding methodology: Data was collected from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bob Evans from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2023, with a panel of 2,000 general population Americans.

Media Contact
Lauren Fontaine
612-375-8524
[email protected]

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Also from this source

Bob Evans Farms Partners with the USO and Celebrity Chef Andre Rush to Support Military Heroes' Mental Well-Being

Bob Evans Farms Partners with the USO and Celebrity Chef Andre Rush to Support Military Heroes' Mental Well-Being

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month, Bob Evans Farms, Inc., a leading manufacturer of farm-fresh refrigerated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.