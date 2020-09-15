Bob Evans Farms makes generous donation to Cancer Support Community Central Ohio for community center naming rights

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio helps people manage the cancer journey, from point of diagnosis through long-term survivorship, through more than 85 monthly programs and services, to achieve better health outcomes and improve quality of life. Through this gift, Bob Evans Farms is directly helping central Ohioans access Cancer Support Community Central Ohio's high-quality, evidence-based services led by qualified mental health professionals and credentialed facilitators, at no cost, for all those impacted by a cancer diagnosis – patients, survivors, family members and caregivers.

It is only fitting that Bob Evans Farms, an outstanding corporate partner, would put its name on the building to welcome and support all who are impacted by cancer to the Bob Evans Farms Center.

"Renowned for its corporate giving and philanthropic efforts, Bob Evans Farms is a company with so much heart. We are so very fortunate and honored to have them supporting Cancer Support Community Central Ohio to this extent. For many years, they have been a champion with numerous contributions to support our programming and events," said Bev Soult, president and CEO, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio. "It's only through the generosity of Bob Evans Farms, and other corporate donors, that we can continue to identify effective support solutions, create personalized wellness plans, offer meaningful education and resources, and deliver essential guidance so that no one faces cancer alone."

"Supporting the communities where we live and work is a key pillar for Bob Evans Farms," Mark Delahanty, President and CEO of Bob Evans, said. "We're honored to have our long-standing partnership with Cancer Support Community Central Ohio represented through naming rights of the building. This will be a lasting legacy of our commitment to the important work and the difference this organization makes in our community."

About Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is an affiliate of Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide. It is dedicated to ensuring all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. Cancer Support Community conducts cutting-edge research on the emotional, psychological, and financial journey of cancer patients and advocates at all levels of government for policies to help individuals whose lives have been affected by cancer. The organization is advancing innovations that are becoming the standard in complete cancer care so that no one faces cancer alone.

Backed by evidence that the best cancer care includes emotional and social support, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio offers its services at no cost to all people living with any type or stage of cancer, from diagnosis though survivorship. The organization delivers a comprehensive menu of personalized and essential services including support groups, educational workshops, stress management, cooking and nutrition classes, and social activities for the entire family. During the current pandemic, all programs are being offered on a virtual platform without interruption, so cancer patients and their family members, friends and caregivers can continue to find the support and community they need during this challenging time. For more information, go to CancerSupportOhio.org.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc., is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in multiple categories including eggs, refrigerated potato, pasta, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit http://www.bobevansgrocery.com.

*Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 12/29/19.

