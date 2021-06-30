Bob Evans Farms Partners with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for Military Family Free Days

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms announces their partnership with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for Military Family Free Days, an event running July 3-11, 2021, offering free admission to Veterans, active members of the military, and their immediate families. In addition, discounted admission to the Zoombezi Bay waterpark will also be offered.

Bob Evans Farms' participation in Military Family Free Days is part of its 'Our Farm Salutes' initiative, a national philanthropic effort dedicated to supporting Veterans and their families. Throughout Military Family Free Days, Bob Evans Farms will be giving away 15,000 product coupons at the door for anyone with a valid military ID.

"Our partnership with the Columbus Zoo aligns perfectly with our 'Our Farm Salutes' initiative as we continue our efforts to actively support Veterans and American service members through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities and volunteerism, "said Thyme Hill, CMO of Bob Evans Farms. "We're also excited to support the Columbus Zoo, as well as our community, in getting back to attending public gatherings, planning family outings, and spending time together," Thyme added.

"We're proud to have Bob Evans Farms support our Military Family Free Days,", said Nicolle Gómez Racey, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. "The brave men and women of our military, along with their families, make many sacrifices, and this is our way to give back to them and show our gratitude by offering them the opportunity to spend a fun day together."

Those interested in attending Military Family Free Days can receive updates through the Zoo's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is located at 4850 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065, and can be reached via phone at (614) 645-3400.

For more information on Bob Evans Farms, visit https://www.bobevansgrocery.com/.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-inspired food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. * Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/21.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also manages The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact, annually contributing privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator's prestigious 4-star rating.

