Bob Evans Farms Teams With Actor Gary Sinise To Pay Homage To Military Heroes And Their Families

Consumers can learn more about the initiative on specially marked 'Our Farm Salutes' purple-packaged Bob Evans refrigerated products, a color that represents every branch of service. The partnership with Gary Sinise in support of GSF's Serving Heroes program is supplemented by Bob Evans Farms' "Making a Difference, Bite by Bite" program, in which the company donated $100,000 to the USO earlier this year.

"As Bob Evans himself was a valued Veteran, supporting the heroic men and women that serve this country has always been part of the culture at Bob Evans Farms, and we are ecstatic to continue our commitment through 'Our Farm Salutes'," says Mark Delahanty, President and CEO of Bob Evans Farms. "Now in its fifth year, 'Our Farm Salutes' is committed to supporting America's active-duty service members, Veterans, and their families through our purple packaging, as well as through our partnership with Gary Sinise, and in our efforts through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness and donations."

As part of the campaign, Bob Evans Farms has released a series of broadcast television and radio public service announcements featuring Gary Sinise to show support for the initiative.

"Bob Evans values the importance of family and home and understands the critical mission to strengthen service members and their families by keeping them connected to family, home and country," said Thyme Hill, CMO of Bob Evans Farms. "This campaign will raise awareness and provide military supporters with the chance to give more than thanks to our servicemen and women, and their families."

"Nothing offers an opportunity to bond and give thanks quite like a meal together," said Gary Sinise, founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose Serving Heroes program has shown gratitude to our nation's defenders and their families by serving up nearly 500,000 meals at travel hubs and military locations. "It's a simple way to remind our nation's defenders that America cares and is grateful for their service."

Additionally, later this year, Bob Evans Farms will continue its tradition with the rollout of another signature element of the 'Our Farm Salutes' campaign; its annual grant-giving program 'Heroes to CEOS'; an initiative that helps support Veteran entrepreneurs in funding their own businesses.

For more information on Our Farm Salutes, visit www.OurFarmSalutes.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. *Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/21.

About Our Farm Salutes

Created by Bob Evans Farms, Inc. in 2016, "Our Farm Salutes" is committed to supporting America's service members, Veterans, and their families through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness and donations.

About Gary Sinise

For 40 years, award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise has stood as an advocate on behalf of America's defenders. He began in the early '80s, supporting local Vietnam Veterans' groups in the Chicago area, and continued into the '90s, when his portrayal of "Lt. Dan" in Forrest Gump formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community. Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, Sinise's dedication to our nation's active-duty service members, Veterans, first responders and their families who sacrifice alongside them, became a tireless crusade of support and gratitude for all those who protect our freedom and serve our country.

In 2011, to expand upon his individual efforts, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to "always do a little more" for our those who serve. Its programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: www.garysinisefoundation.org

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms