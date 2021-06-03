Bob Evans Makes Breakfast Easier (And More Delicious) With New Grocery Products

Made with cage-free eggs, the fillable Bob Evans Omelet Rolls come in three different varieties: Egg with Salt & Pepper, Egg & Cheeses, and Egg White Spinach & Herb. Packed with flavor, each of the Omelet Rolls has six to eight grams of protein and provides consumers the flexibility to stuff them with whatever fillings they desire or just roll them up and eat them plain.

"We heard our consumers loud and clear, and we are giving them products that deliver on their needs," said Thyme Hill, Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Farms. "Our consumers want the comfort of a weekend breakfast in a convenient, fast, and delicious weekday form."

The new Bob Evans Egg Bites are delicious, filling, cage-free egg bites fresh and ready to heat-and-eat in a versatile microwaveable tray. Each package comes with two in a pack. There are three varieties: Cheese, Bacon & Cheese, and Bob Evans Sausage & Cheese. The low-carb Egg Bites have 15 to 17 grams of protein in each 2-bite serving, providing long-lasting fullness.

"In only one minute, breakfast lovers have the convenient, protein-packed wholesome breakfast they are craving during the weekdays," said Hill. "We know that grocery shoppers are looking for fresh, flavorful, interesting items that won't complicate their day. These products are the perfect way for retail grocers to attract motivated shoppers to the refrigerated aisle."

Bob Evans innovation items are available nationwide.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-inspired food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. * Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/21.

